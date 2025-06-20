CapitalCISO ORBIE Leadership Award recipient: Marriott International’s Arno Van der Walt

Arno Van der Walt is the senior vice president, chief information security officer at Marriott International, and leads global information…

Arno Van der Walt is the senior vice president, chief information security officer at Marriott International, and leads global information security for the company. He enjoys building and transforming information security organizations that meet the demands of today’s business environment. Van der Walt is based in Bethesda, Maryland, and started his career with Marriott in January 2018. Prior to his appointment at Marriott International, Van der Walt was the CISO at Wyndham Worldwide. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil law from the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

Van der Walt is the recipient of this year’s Leadership Award as part of the CapitalCISO ORBIE Awards held June 26 at The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner. The ORBIE Awards honors CISOs who drive innovation and transformation at leading organizations.