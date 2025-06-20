CapitalCIO ORBIE Leadership Award recipient: Dominion Energy’s John Russell

John F. Russell is the chief technology officer and vice president at Dominion Energy, where he leads enterprise-wide technology transformation,…

John F. Russell is the chief technology officer and vice president at Dominion Energy, where he leads enterprise-wide technology transformation, driving innovation across cloud architecture, cybersecurity, enterprise data governance and emerging technologies.

Russell is the recipient of this year’s Leadership Award as part of the CapitalCIO ORBIE Awards held June 27 at The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner. The ORBIE Awards honors CIOs who drive innovation and transformation at leading organizations.

A seasoned executive with over two decades of experience, Russell brings deep expertise in aligning cutting-edge IT strategies with business objectives to support Dominion Energy’s mission of delivering reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy.

Before joining Dominion Energy, Russell served as vice president and global chief information officer at Northrop Grumman, a leading global aerospace and defense company. In this role, he directed all aspects of IT strategy, cybersecurity,…