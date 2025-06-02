Campbell: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Campbell’s Company (CPB) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $66…

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Campbell’s Company (CPB) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $66 million.

The Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice posted revenue of $2.48 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.44 billion.

Campbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3.05 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPB

