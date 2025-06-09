Live Radio
Calavo: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 9, 2025, 5:00 PM

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Monday reported profit of $6.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Paula, California-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The avocado grower posted revenue of $190.5 million in the period.

