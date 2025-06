WASHINGTON (AP) — Budget office projects 10.9 million more people will be uninsured in 2034 due to health care changes…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Budget office projects 10.9 million more people will be uninsured in 2034 due to health care changes from GOP tax bill.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.