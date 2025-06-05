Brown-Forman: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.A) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $146…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.A) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $146 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share.

The liquor company that makes Jack Daniel’s and other brands posted revenue of $894 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $869 million, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.98 billion.

Brown-Forman shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 28% in the last 12 months.

