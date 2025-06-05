Brown-Forman B: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $146…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $146 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 31 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $894 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $972.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $869 million, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.98 billion.

Brown-Forman B shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 1.5%. The stock has declined 27% in the last 12 months.

