Bridgford: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Bridgford Foods Corp. (BRID) on Monday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Bridgford Foods Corp. (BRID) on Monday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share.

The frozen and snack foods company posted revenue of $50.6 million in the period.

Bridgford shares have dropped 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.05, a decline of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRID at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRID

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.