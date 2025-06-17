Best Restaurant Apps That Get You Free Food

Many dining establishments, especially fast food and fast-casual restaurants, offer free food or drinks to diners who use their apps.…

Many dining establishments, especially fast food and fast-casual restaurants, offer free food or drinks to diners who use their apps.

Just keep in mind that you generally have to spend a decent amount of money to get your “free” food. If you’re looking to download restaurant apps, here are some to consider putting on your phone.

1. Auntie Anne’s

Install Auntie Anne’s Rewards app and you’ll get a free pretzel with your first purchase. If you make at least one purchase a year, you’ll also get a free pretzel for your birthday.

You’ll also receive points for making purchases through the app, and each time you collect 250 points, you’ll earn a free pretzel. In addition, the app will alert you about surprise rewards and offers.

[Related:These Are the Cheapest Restaurants to Feed a Family]

2. Burger King

Download the app and join the Royalty Perks program and you’ll earn “crowns” that can be redeemed for rewards.

You’ll earn 10 crowns for every $1 you spend. You can then redeem those crowns for food. For instance, if you collect 750 crowns, you’ll get a free Whopper.

3. Chick-fil-A

If you download the Chick-fil-A app and join the Chick-fil-A Rewards program, you’ll be on your way to getting a lot of free food.

Chick-fil-A’s Rewards program has four tiers. It’s free to join, but the more you spend, the more perks and free food you’ll get (everything from cookies and milkshakes to chicken sandwiches).

The four tiers are:

— Chick-fil-A One Member

— Chick-fil-A One Silver Member

— Chick-fil-A One Red Member

— Chick-fil-A One Signature Member

The amount you have to spend to reach each tier is determined annually. At the most basic tier, each $1 you spend earns you 10 points.

If you hit the silver tier, you get 11 points per $1 spent; the red tier gets you 12 points per $1 spent; the signature gets you 13 points per $1 spent. If you reach silver, you can give your points to family and friends and if you reach red you can take a free Chick-fil-A Backstage Tour at the Chick-fil-A office with up to five guests. If you reach the signature level you get all that, plus exclusive rewards.

[Related:Is Food Eating Up Too Much of Your Income? Here’s What to Do]

4. Chipotle

After signing up for the Chipotle Rewards program, you can enjoy some free guacamole on your next order. You’ll also earn 10 points for every $1 you spend within the app, plus you’ll have opportunities to double your points and earn achievement badges, which you can use to get more free food and Chipotle merch.

You’ll also get something for your birthday, presumably some free food, but the website doesn’t say exactly what.

5. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

You’ll get 50% off your first beverage just for downloading The Coffee Bean Rewards app, plus you’ll also earn points every time you make a purchase. The app also gives users special discounts and offers, like buy-one, get-one-free deals. Bonus: You’ll get a free beverage for your birthday.

Members earn five points for every $1 spent, and there are different tiers:

— Purple Tier: No minimum purchase required and comes with monthly perks.

— Silver Tier: Once you reach 2,500 points in a calendar year, you are gifted one free drink per quarter.

— Gold Tier: Reach 5,000 points in a calendar year and you’ll get one free drink per month.

Users must make at least one purchase or check-in every six months or points will expire.

6. Dairy Queen

With Dairy Queen’s Mobile app, you can join the DQ Rewards program and collect 10 points each time you spend $1. You can redeem them for your favorite DQ items, and you’ll receive access to weekly in-app deals.

7. Dunkin’

Download the Dunkin’ app to become a Dunkin’ Rewards member and you’ll earn 10 points for every $1 you spend. Rack up enough points and you’ll be rewarded with free food or drinks. For instance, 800 points will get you a free breakfast sandwich and 900 points with get you an espresso or frozen drink.

Once you visit 12 times in a calendar month, you get 12 points per $1 you spend, which lasts for three months. Another bonus: You get three points per $1 on purchases the day before, day of or day after your birthday. Plus, you’ll be able to access exclusive offers and discounts as a member.

[Related:The Cost of Dining and Drinking Out Is Rising: How to Manage the Tab]

8. Jamba Juice

Under the Jamba Rewards program, for every $1 you spend (excluding gift cards, taxes and fees) you’ll get 10 points. If you earn 1,200 points, you’ll achieve JamFam Gold Status and earn 12 points for every $1 you spend. You can trade your points in in for smoothies or anything else on the menu.

New members get 50% off a smoothie as a welcome reward, and there is a birthday smoothie reward as well.

9. Jack in the Box

Sign up for the Jack Pack Rewards Program, and you’ll get 20% off your first order. You’ll also start earning points: For every $1 you spend you get one point, which you can redeem for food.

10. Jimmy John’s

Download the app or sign up for the Freaky Fast Rewards program, and after your first order, you’ll get your next sandwich free. You’ll also earn points that will add up to freebies like sides or sandwiches.

11. Krispy Kreme

You get a free doughnut as soon as you join the Krispy Kreme Rewards program. Then, for every $1 you spend, you earn 10 points, which you can trade in for food. You’ll also get a free treat for your birthday, double points on your sign-up anniversary and exclusive offers in the app.

12. McDonald’s

Just for downloading the McDonald’s app and joining MyMcDonald’s Rewards, you’ll get a free Big Mac with a minimum $1 purchase. Then every time you spend $1, you’ll earn 100 points that you can redeem for food. You can start redeeming once you reach 1,500 points, but points expire after six months.

13. Pizza Hut

If you join the Hut Rewards program at Pizza Hut, you’ll earn 2 points for every $1 you spend. It also promises a special reward on your birthday and access to exclusive offers.

Breadsticks cost 75 points, a medium two-topping pizza is 200 points and any large pizza is 300 points. Note that points expire after six months of inactivity.

14. Quiznos

When you sign up for the Quiznos app and join Quiznos Rewards, you’ll get $5 off your first in-app order. You’ll also earn one point for each $1 you spend. For 25 points, you get 15% off your check. For 50 points, you’ll score a free combo (with a regular drink and fries or tater tots). For 80 points, you’ll get a regular sub. If you earn 100 points, you’ll get a large sub. On your birthday, you’ll get a buy-one, get-one-free offer on a regular sub.

15. Starbucks

Ordering ahead to skip the line at your local Starbucks is one of the best perks of this app. But you can also rack up freebies by making purchases and earning stars if you join Starbucks Rewards.

You’ll collect two stars for every $1 you spend using the app. If you don’t pay in the app, you’ll get one star for every $1. On your birthday, the app rewards you with a free drink or food item of your choice.

16. Taco Bell

When you download the Taco Bell mobile app or go to TacoBell.com and join Taco Bell Rewards, you’ll get a free food item just for joining. You’ll then collect 10 points for every $1 you spend. For every 250 points you’ll get free food, and if you earn 2,000 points, you reach Taco Bell’s “Fire!” tier, which gets you 11 points for every $1 you spend.

17. Wendy’s

To become a member of Wendy’s Rewards, sign up on the website or download the app. Then, for every $1 you spend, you’ll get 10 points. As you accrue points, you can redeem them for food.

More from U.S. News

These Are the 10 Cheapest Grocery Stores in the U.S.

How to Eat Organic on a Budget

TikTok’s 6 to 1 Grocery Method: What You Need to Know

Best Restaurant Apps That Get You Free Food originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/18/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.