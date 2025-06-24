Best Gas Apps That Will Save You Money at the Pump

While gas prices have come down from a couple of years ago, it’s always good to save on fuel, especially…

While gas prices have come down from a couple of years ago, it’s always good to save on fuel, especially if you commute a lot or have a big road trip planned this summer.

If you’re looking for the cheapest gas, mobile apps can be useful tools. The best gas apps make it easy to find nearby pricing, and some offer discounts or cash back.

Consider these gas apps for Android and Apple devices. All are free to download.

1. GasBuddy

GasBuddy is arguably the best-known gas app, and it’s been around since 2000. To use the app, you type in your ZIP code, and gas prices pop up for various gas stations in the area. The app relies on other users to report prices and data furnished by gas stations, so while it may not always be exact, it’s generally on the mark.

GasBuddy offers a free card that connects to your bank account as part of a program called Pay with GasBuddy. You submit your address, driver’s license information and checking account routing number. By using the card for shopping and dining purchases, users earn GasBack to spend at the pump. Currently, the card is promising savings of up to 33 cents a gallon.

If you’re really a GasBuddy disciple, you could sign up for its premium service, which will save you a guaranteed 20 cents a gallon (up to 50 gallons a month) and sometimes as much as 50 cents. This option costs $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

2. Gas Guru

Offered by The Real Yellow Pages, Gas Guru shows you gas prices in your area, and you can filter by price, fuel grade and distance. The data comes from the Oil Price Information Service, or OPIS, a fuel price reporting agency. You can also see what’s near the gas station so if you need to run errands or grab a bite to eat, this app can give you suggestions on where to go.

3. AAA TripTik Travel Planner

A paid AAA membership means that if you get a flat tire or run out of gas on the road, you have access to a tow truck or mechanic. The AAA TripTik Travel Planner is available to anyone for free.

This app shows gas stations and prices in your area and can also help you plan road trips. The app features prices at more than 85,000 gas stations throughout the country.

4. MapQuest

While it’s known for being a tool to help drivers get from here to there, the MapQuest mobile app can also find gas stations along the route, check prices and suggest the cheapest option. It offers other helpful features, like traffic information, and you can even use it to make restaurant reservations.

5. Upside

Upside offers cash back on gas but also allows you to save on groceries and restaurants. Remember that you may have to take a photo of your receipt in the app.

The Upside app promises you’ll save at least a penny per gallon, although actual cashback rebates of up to 10 cents per gallon or more are common. You get your cash back through PayPal, your bank account or a digital gift card.

Note that if you cash out under $15, you may pay a $1 fee if you select PayPal. If you are cashing out to a bank, there is a $1 fee for amounts less than $10.

6. Fuelio

Fuelio will help you find cheaper gas. It tracks your fill-ups, gives you a mileage log and enables you to manage your vehicle expenses, including trips to the mechanic, tolls and parking fees.

7. Earnify

If you fill up at BP gas stations a lot, the Earnify app will save you 5 cents a gallon. Plus, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can link your account in the app for an additional 5 cents off, meaning you get 10 cents off every gallon of gas you buy.

What’s more, with the Earnify gas app you’ll also earn points with every purchase. Those can be used for additional savings at the pump or in the station’s convenience store.

8. Shell Fuel Rewards

You can use the Shell app to sign up for the Shell Fuel Rewards program and save 10 cents per gallon on your first fill-up at a Shell station. Then you can save 20 cents per gallon on your second fill-up and 30 cents on your third. After that, your savings depend on your program tier.

Silver members receive 3 cents off per gallon, while gold members, who have filled up at Shell at least six times in three months, receive 5 cents off per gallon. If you fill up 12 or more times within a three-month period (with at least 10 gallons each time), you’ll be upgraded from gold to platinum status and get 10 cents off per gallon. Platinum members also receive in-store rewards and special offers.

9. Speedy Rewards

Speedy Rewards rounds out the best gas apps for Android and Apple devices. The convenience store and gas station, Speedway, has locations throughout the country, and you can earn points through the app for stuff you buy, like gas or snacks.

You get 10 points per gallon of fuel and 20 points per $1 of merchandise. You can redeem the points for discounted gas or things like sandwiches or drinks. The app also lets you select monthly perks that can accelerate your earnings.

Other Ways to Save on Gas

If you’re still struggling to find cheap gas or make the fuel in your gas tank last longer, here are some tips to save:

Inflate your tires properly. Every tire has a PSI (pounds per square inch) rating indicating how much air is required to fill it to the proper level. You can find the amount of PSI by referring to the door sticker or the owner’s manual. Make sure your tires aren’t under the proper PSI. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, under-inflated tires lower your gas mileage by about 0.2% for every 1 PSI drop in the average pressure. It’s also safer if you’re driving on properly inflated tires.

Turn down the air conditioning. If you have it running full blast, you will use up more energy and fuel.

You may want to switch to a more fuel-efficient car. The next time you buy a car, consider one that’s fuel-efficient. Or, switch to an electric vehicle and never worry about gas prices again.

Update 06/25/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.