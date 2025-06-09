Best Diets for Men Over 50

Most men aren’t sitting around comparing fiber grams or googling the antioxidant content of kale. However, what you eat affects…

Most men aren’t sitting around comparing fiber grams or googling the antioxidant content of kale.

However, what you eat affects everything, from our energy to mood, sleep, muscle mass, waistline and hormones. Since more than 70% of American men are overweight and heart disease is the leading cause of death for American men, nutrition has never mattered more.

Best Diets for Men

Let’s get into the eating patterns that work. These four diets are sustainable, satisfying and research-backed. Plus, they don’t ask you to count every carb or give up everything you enjoy. These are the best diets for men:

— Mediterranean diet

— DASH diet

— High-protein, moderate-carb diet

— Flexitarian diet

Mediterranean diet

The heart-healthy Mediterranean diet

is a long-time favorite for a reason. It’s all about whole foods, like colorful fruits and vegetables, healthy fats like olive oil and nuts, whole grains, legumes and lean protein from fish and poultry.

Moderate amounts of dairy and even a small amount of red wine are also included.

Studies have shown that men who follow a Mediterranean diet have a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, cognitive decline and even some types of cancer, including prostate cancer.

What makes this diet man-friendly is its flexibility. You can easily put together grilled salmon, roasted sweet potatoes and a leafy salad with vinaigrette to create a satisfying meal that’s both delicious and health supportive.

[See: The Best (and Worst) Foods for Prostate Health]

DASH diet

Developed specifically for those with high blood pressure, DASH stands for dietary approaches to stop hypertension. However, the diet offers many additional benefits outside of just blood pressure reduction. It emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins such as chicken and beans, low-fat dairy products and nuts while reducing sodium, sugar and red meat consumption.

This eating plan has been shown to significantly lower blood pressure and LDL cholesterol levels, both key risk factors for heart disease.

High-protein, moderate-carb diet

Protein is a significant concern for men, especially as they age. It helps preserve lean muscle mass, supports hormone production, keeps you feeling full and boosts metabolism. A moderate-carb, high-protein diet is a wise choice if you’re looking to lose fat or build strength.

The idea here isn’t to eliminate carbs but to focus on quality. Consider slow-burning carbs, such as oatmeal, lentils, sweet potatoes and quinoa, which are foods that stabilize blood sugar and provide fiber.

[READ: Best Low-Carb Breakfast Ideas With High Protein]

Flexitarian diet

If going whole vegetarian feels like too much, consider the flexitarian diet, which is a predominantly plant-based approach that still includes some animal products. It emphasizes vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts and seeds while allowing for the occasional consumption of meat, poultry or fish.

A good way to start? Aim for one or two plant-based meals per day.

[See: The Best Plant-Based Diets.]

Weight Loss Diet Plans for Men

You need a plan that satisfies hunger, fuels workouts and feels doable. The best weight loss diets aren’t about restriction, they’re about sustainable results.

A few specific dietary patterns consistently rise to the top in research when it comes to sustainable fat loss for men:

— High-protein, moderate-carb diets. These help preserve muscle mass while shedding fat. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that men who followed a high-protein diet lost more weight and felt fuller for more extended periods than those on low-protein plans. Protein increases thermogenesis (your calorie-burning potential) and keeps cravings in check.

— Low-carb/modified keto. For some men, especially those with insulin resistance or prediabetes, reducing carbohydrates can help kickstart fat loss. The key word here is modified. You don’t need to live off bacon and butter. Instead, aim for a carb-controlled approach that includes plenty of non-starchy vegetables, healthy fats and lean protein. Studies in the Annals of Internal Medicine show that men often lose weight faster on low-carb plans, especially during the first six months.

— Intermittent fasting (IF). This has become the go-to approach for many men who prefer a structured approach without calorie counting. The most popular version, the 16:8 method, involves eating all your meals within an eight-hour window (typically 12 to 8 p.m.) and fasting for the remaining 16 hours. IF can reduce mindless snacking and late-night eating, which is where many unnecessary calories sneak in. Data shows that intermittent fasting can lead to improvements in weight, blood sugar and insulin sensitivity, but only when paired with nutrient-dense foods and consistent eating patterns.

[READ: Factors That Contribute to Weight Loss and Weight Gain]

The importance of muscle

Strength training two to four times a week is critical while losing weight. Compound lifts, such as squats, rows, deadlifts and presses engage multiple muscle groups, boost testosterone and continue to burn calories even after you leave the gym. Add in some cardio (such as walking, biking or interval training) and you have a fat-burning formula that works.

Why Diet Matters More After 30

As men age, several things begin to change.

— Muscle mass starts to decline slowly around age 30.

— Testosterone begins its gradual dip.

— Metabolism slows down.

You may not notice these changes overnight, but do you see the stubborn weight gain, the slower recovery after workouts, the brain fog or the low energy? That’s your body telling you something.

You don’t need a crash diet. Instead, you need to eat for your hormones, your muscles and your future. Eating smarter, not less, is the name of the game.

[SEE: Top Vitamins for Men.]

Common Nutrition Pitfalls and Solutions for Men

— Skipping meals, especially breakfast, is a common one. It leads to overeating later and energy crashes mid-afternoon.

— Relying on highly processed protein products, such as bars and shakes. These are often high in sugar and additives.

— Not getting enough fiber. Most men fall short of the 30 to 38 grams of fiber they need each day. Fiber helps regulate blood sugar, lower cholesterol and curb cravings.

— Forgetting the importance of hydration. Even mild dehydration can sap your energy and mess with your mood.

Start with minor fixes: Drink more water

, add a veggie to each meal and choose whole grains more often.

Diets for Men’s Health Conditions

Your nutrition should align with your priorities and risks. While every man needs a solid baseline of protein, fiber and healthy fats, certain health conditions call for targeted tweaks to what you’re putting on your plate. Here’s how to tailor your diet to stay ahead of the most common male health concerns.

Prostate cancer prevention and support with diet

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in American men, with approximately 1 in 8 men diagnosed in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

A growing body of research suggests that diet plays a key role in both prevention and support during treatment. Lycopene, a potent antioxidant found in cooked tomatoes, has been linked to a reduced risk of prostate cancer. Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts, contain compounds like sulforaphane, which may help deactivate carcinogens and reduce inflammation. The World Cancer Research Fund recommends incorporating these vegetables into a cancer-preventive diet.

Finally, omega-3 fatty acids from fatty fish, such as salmon and sardines are anti-inflammatory fats that may help slow the growth of cancer cells and improve outcomes in some instances, according to research. At the same time, limiting processed meats, excess dairy and high-fat animal products may also support better outcomes, especially for those with genetic risk factors.

Heart disease risk reduction through diet

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for men in the U.S., per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, the silver lining is that about 80% of heart disease is preventable through lifestyle, and diet is at the center.

What are the best dietary patterns for heart health? Hands down, the DASH and Mediterranean diets. The DASH diet (initially developed by the National Institutes of Health) lowers blood pressure and LDL cholesterol by emphasizing potassium-rich fruits and vegetables, lean protein, whole grains and low-fat dairy while limiting sodium, red meat and added sugars.

The Mediterranean diet, recognized by the American Heart Association, prioritizes unsaturated fats from olive oil, nuts and fish, along with an abundance of produce, legumes and moderate wine consumption. Long-term adherence has been shown to reduce cardiovascular events by up to 30%, as seen in the large-scale PREDIMED study published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Nutrition for healthy aging and longevity

As men age, their nutritional needs shift, aiming to maintain muscle, promote bone health, enhance cognitive clarity and bolster immune resilience.

As men get older, they naturally start to lose muscle, a process called sarcopenia. To help prevent that, they need more protein, not less. Experts suggest aiming for around 1.0 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight each day. For most men over 50, that means getting about 70 to 90 grams of protein daily.

Why more? Because as we age, our bodies aren’t as efficient at using protein to maintain muscle. Research by thehe PROT-AGE Study Group shows that bumping up protein can help keep strength and mobility strong well into your later years.

Micronutrients also matter. Vitamin D and calcium are crucial for maintaining bone health, particularly in men over 60, who are at a higher risk of osteopenia and fractures. Sources include fatty fish, fortified dairy products, plant-based milk, eggs and supplements as needed.

Vitamin B12, which helps with nerve function and energy, becomes more difficult to absorb with age and may require supplementation or fortified foods, such as nutritional yeast or fortified cereals.

Don’t overlook omega-3 fatty acids. A comprehensive 2023 meta-analysis found that higher dietary intake of omega-3s, particularly DHA and EPA, is associated with a 20% lower risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Top sources include salmon, walnuts, chia seeds and flaxseed.

Aging well isn’t just about what you cut out. It’s about adding in nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory foods that support vitality and independence for the long haul.

Mental health and cognitive resilience

There’s growing evidence for the gut-brain connection, a phenomenon that describes how the health of your gut microbiome influences mood, cognition and stress response. A 2025 review highlights how probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi and sauerkraut alongside a high-fiber diet may support better mental health through the gut-brain axis.

Magnesium, found in leafy greens, nuts and dark chocolate, plays a key role in regulating the stress response. Studies show that magnesium deficiency is associated with increased anxiety and sleep problems.

B vitamins, particularly B6, B12 and folate, are crucial for neurotransmitter function, and deficiencies have been associated with depressive symptoms, especially in older men.

Omega-3s are important here yet again: The same fats that protect your heart also protect your brain. A 2019 meta-analysis in Translational Psychiatry found that omega-3 supplementation significantly improved symptoms of clinical depression.

Sample Day of Eating for Men’s Health

Breakfast might include three scrambled eggs with spinach and a slice of whole-grain toast topped with avocado. Add a splash of milk or a shot of black coffee, whichever works.

Lunch could be a quinoa bowl with grilled chicken, arugula, roasted veggies, olive oil and a squeeze of lemon. An apple on the side adds fiber and crunch.

A mid-day snack could be a small bowl of plain Greek yogurt with walnuts and blueberries. Easy, portable and full of protein and antioxidants.

A great dinner would be grilled salmon with brown rice and steamed broccoli. Add a side salad with olive oil vinaigrette, and you’ve got a meal that hits all the macronutrients.

In the evening, choose a piece of dark chocolate and a mug of herbal tea. If you take supplements, this is a good time to add magnesium or vitamin D.

Final Thoughts

The best diet for men isn’t about deprivation. It’s about building habits that support your strength, your stamina and your story. It’s about eating in a way that helps you show up better for your family, your work, your workouts and yourself.

You don’t need a perfect plan, just one that works when you’re busy, traveling or tired. If your current diet doesn’t make you feel good or perform well, it’s time for an upgrade.

Your future self? He’ll thank you.

More from U.S. News

Low-Potassium Diet: Foods to Avoid — and What to Eat Instead

Specific Carbohydrate Diet Food List

12 Health Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet

Best Diets for Men Over 50 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/10/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.