5 Best Budget Apps for Couples in 2025

If you and your significant other want to join forces and tackle shared financial goals, budget apps can help.

They bring all of your financial information together in one shared digital place. No more wondering if your partner paid a bill or where a debt balance stands. But which one should you try?

Here are five of the best budget apps for couples this year.

1. EveryDollar: Best for Dave Ramsey Followers

App Store: 4.7 stars

Google Play Store: 4.4 stars

Cost: Free; upgrade to premium for $17.99 per month or $79.99 per year

Key features:

— Create a budget (free)

— Savings fund (free)

— Set bill due dates (free)

— Split transactions (free)

— Bank sync

— Real-time transaction tracking

— One-click transaction tracking

— Custom income and spending reports

— Tracking recommendations

— Goal tracking progress

“I recommend the EveryDollar budgeting app. It’s a budgeting app based on Dave Ramsey’s budgeting method,” Gabriel Lalonde, a certified financial planner and president of MDL Financial Group in Canada, wrote in an email.

“It allows users to create a budget by assigning every dollar to a specific category. It also has a feature that will enable couples to share their budget,” he said.

EveryDollar says most users cut their monthly expenses by 9% and uncover up to $395 in savings in their first month.

Best for: Couples who follow Dave Ramsey’s philosophy of giving every dollar a job, want to build a financial roadmap to their goals and want access to group coaching from money experts. The free version allows you to try out the app’s basic features to see if it’s a good fit.

2. You Need a Budget: Best for an Ad-Free Experience

App Store: 4.8 stars

Google Play Store: 4.7 stars

Cost: $14.99 per month, $109 per year or 34-day free trial

Key features:

— Goal tracking

— Spending reports

— Net worth reports

— No ads

— Real-time expense tracking

— Bank sync

— Loan calculator

“The best tool for managing a budget, in my opinion, is YNAB,” Jordan Nietzel, CFP and founder of Trek Wealth Planning in Columbia, Missouri, said in an email. “This tool is set up to help you plan for your true expenses, including non-monthly expenses,” he added.

YNAB allows up to six users per account. Once you sign up, you can securely connect your accounts and automatically import your transactions. Additionally, you can set spending and savings targets and track your progress.

A standout feature is that it’s ad-free and uncluttered, so you don’t have to worry about pop-ups or third-party products. However, it does cost $14.99 per month or $109 per year. If you’re not ready to open your wallet right off the bat, you can try it free for 34 days.

But the fee may be worth it: The average YNAB user saves $6,000 in their first year using the app, according to the company.

Best for: Couples up for a more hands-on budgeting app where they’ll work together to assign every dollar a job. While there’s no free version, you can try it for free for 34 days without providing a credit card.

3. Goodbudget: Best if You Like the Envelope-Saving Method

App Store: 4.6 stars

Google Play Store: 3.6 stars

Cost: Free; upgrade to premium for $10 per month or $80 per year

Key features:

— Schedule transactions and envelope fills (free)

— Debt tracking (free)

— Spending by envelope report (free)

— Income vs. spending report (free)

— Debt progress report (free)

— Share your budget between two devices (free)

— Unlimited accounts and envelopes

Goodbudget is based on the envelope-saving method. You and your significant other can create digital envelopes for each of your budgeting categories, like rent, groceries or a trip to Hawaii.

You decide how much you’ll add to each envelope during each pay period. When it comes time to pay a bill, one of you can pull it from the designated envelope and the app will notify both users.

The free version of Goodbudget gives you one account, access for two devices, 10 regular envelopes and 10 other envelopes. If you need more, the paid version offers unlimited accounts, access for up to five devices and unlimited envelopes.

Best for: Couples that want to use the envelope method to gain more control over their budget, pay down debt and save for big expenses.

4. HoneyDue: Best for Free Budgeting for Couples

App Store: 4.5 stars

Play Store: 4.3 stars

Cost: Free

Key features:

— Financial account syncing (free)

— Transaction tracking (free)

— Bill reminders (free)

— Chat (free)

Honeydue is the only app on our list that’s designed specifically for couples. It enables you to connect bank accounts, loans, investment accounts and more from over 20,000 financial institutions in five countries.

You can also add your bills, receive reminders to avoid late payments and chat with your spouse in the app. Best of all? It’s free.

Best for: Couples looking for a free, simple, collaborative budgeting app that can bring transparency to their budget, bills and bank account balances.

5. PocketGuard: Best for Debt Payoff Plans

App Store: 4.1 stars

Google Play Store: 4.7 stars

Cost: Free; upgrade to PocketGuard Plus for $12.99 per month or $74.99 per year

Key features:

— Financial account syncing (free)

— Bill and income tracking (free)

— Insights and spending reports (free)

— Cash tracking (free)

— Budgeting (free)

— Debt payoff plans

— Unlimited budgets

— Unlimited savings goals

— Extended transaction history

— Data transfer and storage

PocketGuard is another couple-friendly budget app worth considering. While not designed for multiple users, you and your significant other can share the same profile on different devices by logging in using the same username and password.

The free version includes budgeting, account syncing and bill and income tracking. You’ll need to upgrade to the Plus plan, however, if you want to add more budgets, additional goals or a debt payoff plan. Within the app, you can connect to 18,000 financial institutions and sync transactions in real time.

Best for: Couples who want to treat their financial lives like businesses by analyzing cash flow, tracking expenses, studying spending patterns, tracking net worth and more.

Which Budget App Is Best for You and Your Partner?

Each of these apps has the potential to help couples better manage their money.

“The key with couples and budgeting is not the app but the communication that’s required,” Jay Zigmont, CFP and founder of Childfree Wealth, said in an email. “There are a lot of budgeting apps out there. The best one is the one that works for you.”

If an app helps you talk to your partner about money and manage it effectively, it’s a winner.

Update 06/04/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.