WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Pam Bondi abruptly fires 3 prosecutors who were involved in Jan. 6 criminal cases, AP…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Pam Bondi abruptly fires 3 prosecutors who were involved in Jan. 6 criminal cases, AP sources say.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.