AstroNova: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $376,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 5 cents per share.

The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $37.7 million in the period.

AstroNova expects full-year revenue in the range of $160 million to $165 million.

AstroNova shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 50% in the last 12 months.

