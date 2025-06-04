Argan: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $22.6 million.…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $22.6 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.60 per share.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $193.7 million in the period.

Argan shares have climbed 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $216.60, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

