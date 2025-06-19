Are Avocado Bathrooms Back?

It’s not such an unusual thing for retro trends to resurface years or decades later. Bell-bottom pants came back in…

It’s not such an unusual thing for retro trends to resurface years or decades later. Bell-bottom pants came back in the early 2000s to the delight of aging hippies. And while many people thought the high-rise pants of the ’80s would die an eventual death, lo and behold, you’ll find them in stores everywhere in 2025.

The revival of retro trends extends beyond fashion. It can also apply to home design. And there’s reason to believe that avocado bathrooms are staging a comeback.

If you’ve been to a house that hasn’t been updated since the 1970s, you may have experienced the avocado bathroom in all of its glory. We’re talking about bathrooms that are overflowing with green — green walls, green bathtub tiles, green floor tiles and even green fixtures and accessories.

But are today’s homeowners really going all-in on avocado bathrooms? And should you hop on the bandwagon? Let’s dive in.

Are Avocado Bathrooms Really Back?

Green has long been a popular color for bathrooms. Nick Lopez, founder at Lime Painting in Colorado , says that holds true today. But modern bathroosame ‘s are not the same neon green monstrosities that graced suburbia in the ’70s.

“Avocado bathrooms are coming back, but not in the full green eyesore that you might remember from childhood,” says Lopez.

Lori Evans, a Florida-based ASID-licensed interior designer at Evans Construction & Design , agrees. “Green is everywhere,” she says. “And avocado green is a fun interpretation of it. People love nostalgia, but let’s interpret it differently this time around.”

Evans says green is part of the earthy, moody, nostalgic trend homeowners seem to be embracing. But that doesn’t mean you have to go overboard on avocado. She recommends incorporating some green into your bathroom and pairing it with natural materials and neutral tones for balance.

“It’s a nod to the past but not a recreation,” she says.

Do Avocado Bathrooms Appeal to Buyers?

Homeowners are often advised to keep their color schemes neutral for broad buyer appeal, andavocado green is anything but. But Lopez insists that an avocado bathroom does not have to be a turnoff for buyers.

“The avocado bathroom appeals to buyers if it is done right,” he says. With the right balance, avocado can introduce a “contemporary and earthy feel.”

Of course, you don’t need to make every home design decision based on what buyers might want. If you intend to stay in your home for a good number of years, it’s OK to invest in a look you’ll be happy with. However,o proceed with caution if you’re going to create an avocado bathroom, as it may be difficult to reverse when it is time, to sell your home.

“I think avocado green is best used as an accent, like in paint, wallpaper, tile or accessories,” says Evans. “I personally draw the line at using it in permanent places like toilets and tubs. I feel strongly that permanent fixtures should be timeless and trendy colors are best used in places you can easily switch out.”

That said, if your bathroom’s walls are easily paintable, going green isn’t such a huge commitment. You could always repaint down the line.

How to Create an Inviting Avocado Bathroom

Unless a bathroom that’s exploding with green is truly what you’re looking for, it’s important to be careful with your approach to creating an avocado bathroom. Lopez says if you’re going for avocado, it’s all about harmony.

“Whether it’s the use of different textures, colors or fixtures, make a combination that makes sense,” he says. “Break up the solid green color using lighter accents or molding. Introduce the avocado green in texture or break up the color in different ways.”

Lopez also advises that you make sure your bathroom fixtures match the green color you’re working with.

“Keeping fixtures simple and coordinated is the way to go,” he explains. “Any white porcelain fixture or tile that has earth tone accents will match very well with the green. To really make a statement, brass, gold or copper metal for lighting or accents can help set an elegant and inviting tone.”

You also don’t have to commit to avocado in the form of wall color or flooring if you’re not sure about it. If you have a white or gray bathroom, consider adding green accent pieces, such as towel rods. Or play around with more flexible items such as green towels and floor mats for a splash of color.

All told, says Lopez, an avocado bathroom should be an inviting place — not an overwhelming one. So to that end, “Don’t just think solid color of the same color. Find the balance,” he says.

