Apogee Enterprises: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Friday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $2.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The glass products company posted revenue of $346.6 million in the period.

Apogee Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.44 billion.

Apogee Enterprises shares have fallen 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APOG

