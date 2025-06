WASHINGTON (AP) — World Pride gathers LGBTQ+ advocates from around the globe. This year, which marks the 50th anniversary of…

WASHINGTON (AP) — World Pride gathers LGBTQ+ advocates from around the globe. This year, which marks the 50th anniversary of Washington’s Pride festival, is the first time the city is hosting the gathering.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.