America’s Car-Mart: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 12, 2025, 7:54 AM

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Thursday reported profit of $10.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rogers, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.26.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $370.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.9 million, or $2.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

