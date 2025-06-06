American Vanguard: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $8.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Newport Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The agricultural products company posted revenue of $115.8 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.86. A year ago, they were trading at $8.75.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVD

