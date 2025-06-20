Accenture: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.2 billion. The…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.2 billion.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $3.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.30 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $17.73 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.29 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Accenture said it expects revenue in the range of $17 billion to $17.6 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $12.77 to $12.89 per share.

Accenture shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased roughly 2%. The stock has risen slightly in the last 12 months.

