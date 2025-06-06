ABM Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $42.2…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $42.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.

ABM Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $3.80 per share.

ABM Industries shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

