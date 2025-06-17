A Checklist for Earning a Degree Abroad

Choosing what country to study in for your undergraduate or graduate degree isn’t as easy as throwing a dart at…

Choosing what country to study in for your undergraduate or graduate degree isn’t as easy as throwing a dart at a world map. Earning a degree abroad requires considering a country’s political stability, culture fit, social vibe, value and everyday realities, experts say.

“When researching specific universities, the student should keep their checklist in mind to help them select schools that best align with their educational goals and personal preferences,” says Joanna Grayson, president and founder of Global Academic Consultants, LLC.

Consider this checklist when deciding where to study in another country:

— Which schools offer your specific fields of study.

— How welcoming a country is to international students.

— Where you’ll find the most affordable degrees.

— Work opportunities.

Schools Offering Specific Fields

Research global universities that offer your chosen field or stand out for a specific program.

“Students should not assume that each university rates as outstanding in every major or course of study offered,” Grayson says. “This is why it is important to select universities based on the student’s intended major and career path and not just the overall reputation of the university.”

Certain countries are stronger in specific majors and career fields. For example, the United Kingdom, U.S., Germany, France and Russia have historically been considered the leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, Grayson says.

“In recent years, China, India, Japan and South Korea have expanded their STEM educational programs and opportunities, which in turn is producing a higher volume of STEM graduates from these countries,” she says.

Australia’s universities offer education and research in areas like health, engineering, environmental science and cybersecurity, per Universities Australia, an organization that represents nearly 40 universities.

The most popular majors in the U.S. are related to health care professions like psychology, biology and biomedical sciences, while in the U.K. business and administration tops the list, Grayson says.

Depending on the field of study, specific regions may also be more optimal. For example, business majors might prefer London, Dubai or Tokyo to immerse in a global business environment. Marine science majors may focus on Australian universities with study sites on the Great Barrier Reef, the largest coral reef system in the world. Archeology students may choose regions where schools offer access to fieldwork sites and internship opportunities.

How Welcoming a Country Is

Carefully consider how a country receives international students and the country’s immigration policies, experts advise.

“This is very important because international students will not be spending 100% of their time on the university’s campus, but rather will be interacting with the local community, as well as potentially traveling throughout the country,” Grayson says.

You should also choose a country that is welcoming to visitors of your cultural background, she says. Safety in your surroundings is another important factor — you’ll want the freedom to experience the local culture and community.

“If a student feels unwelcome or unsafe, this will detract from their studies and overall experience,” Grayson says.

A country’s visa process is also a major indicator of how welcoming a country may be, experts say.

“Look at how they treat the visa process or how restrictive they are in issuing visas, but this is continually getting more difficult for many of the big hosting countries — from the U.S. to Canada to U.K. to Australia,” says Jennifer Ann Aquino, an education consultant and author of “The International Family Guide to US University Admissions.”

For example, the Trump administration’s tightening of visa entry restrictions may lead to a sharp decline in international student numbers at U.S. universities, and could result in other countries seeing a surge of international students if they turn away from the U.S., experts say.

Students should fully research a prospective university by contacting its international student office, finding out what support is offered to international students, requesting contact information to connect with current students, and learning about the visa process, Aquino says.

“Any country who has a full system in place for accepting, processing and educating international students is where you want to be looking,” she says.

Most Affordable Degrees

Research the overall cost of the academic programs in your countries of interest.

A university’s location and the level of government funding in its country play major roles in affordability for international students, Grayson says.

“Generally speaking, public universities offer more affordable degrees than private colleges and universities,” Grayson says, and online degrees are often more affordable than in-person studies.

Some more-affordable universities, Grayson says, are Brandon University in Canada, Buckinghamshire New University in the U.K., University of Antwerp in Belgium, the University of Central Arkansas in the U.S., Pusan National University in South Korea, and Abu Dhabi University in the United Arab Emirates.

Among the countries that offer the most generous scholarships to international students are Australia, Germany, Japan, Norway and Sweden, she adds.

Some U.S. universities offer significant scholarship aid, including East Tennessee State University, Michigan State University, the University of Oregon and New York University, Grayson says.

Althoigh scholarships for international students tend to be partial, not full, “some American universities offer full scholarships to international students, such as Amherst College, Harvard University and Princeton University,” Grayson says.

Students who earn scholarships typically have high GPAs, strong standardized test scores and impressive extracurriculars, as well as work and research experience in their chosen major and career, she says.

Work Opportunities

Research schools that allow students to work while studying and the ability to work after graduation.

“You should know about outcomes. Can students stay in the country legally and seek work? Do employers hire foreign students?” Aquino says.

Students can reach out to a school’s international student services office and career center to find out about work policies and opportunities for international students, experts say.

In Canada, international students are allowed to work off campus up to 24 hours per week without a work permit, says Isabelle Dubois, a spokesperson for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. They can work full-time after graduation with a post-graduation work permit or if they’re starting a new program within 150 days.

International students studying full-time at a U.K. university can work up to 20 hours a week during term and full-time during vacations. After graduating, they can work for up to four months or until their student visa expires.

Some university programs also offer co-op and internship opportunities for international students. Research the strength of a university’s academic advising program, career counseling office, and access to internships with potential employers, Grayson advises.

“To be a competitive new graduate, students should engage in internships and career-related work opportunities during college,” she says.

