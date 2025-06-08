8 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in 2025

The quantum computing industry keeps stacking cash, with the technology’s market investment already reaching 70% of 2024’s total value in…

The quantum computing industry keeps stacking cash, with the technology’s market investment already reaching 70% of 2024’s total value in the first five months of 2025. This funding pop comes at a time when industry companies are shifting from research and development into landing commercial contracts amid rising interest from business, government and academia.

According to data from The Quantum Insider, quantum vendors sold $854 million worth of computer systems in 2024, compared with $494 million in 2023. The industry doubled its sales of full-stack quantum computing systems from 2021 to 2024.

Meanwhile, the quantum computing industry continues to build its bench strength, with venture capital investments cresting $2 billion in 2025, a sizable year-over-year financing boost, according to the Quantum Economic Development Consortium’s 2025 State of the Global Quantum Industry report.

“Governments across the globe are pouring billions into long-term quantum initiatives,” says Siddhant Masson, investment analyst and CEO at Wokelo AI, a generative AI investment research platform based in Seattle. “Tech giants like Microsoft, IBM, Amazon and Nvidia are also making significant investments.”

In 2025, the main difference from the past five years is that industry companies are building ecosystems, not just machines. “Meanwhile, startups like PsiQuantum and IonQ are flush with capital, raising hundreds of millions in the past year alone to push boundaries in fault tolerance and quantum networking,” Masson notes.

Additionally, timelines for commercialization are also taking shape with more clarity. “The use cases are emerging faster than skeptics predicted,” Masson says. “Companies like Rigetti are promising 100-plus qubit systems by year-end, and QCi is already shipping machines to NASA.”

“So we’re seeing the road to commercial quantum computing is being paved steadily, and the funding is there to support the journey,” he adds.

As investors embark on their own quantum journey, what industry stocks offer the most potential in 2025? While new market opportunities are expanding, these eight quantum computing stocks should take flight in the second half of 2025:

Quantum Computing Stock 1-Year Performance 3-Year Performance* Alphabet Inc. (ticker: GOOG, GOOGL) -0.7% +16.7% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) +9.3% +24.5% FormFactor Inc. (FORM) -40.1% -3.1% IonQ Inc. (IONQ) +386.9% +99.0% International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) +70.3% +30.3% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) +15.9% +104.5% Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) +1,086.3% +32.6% Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) +2,616.8% +78.2%

*Annualized, as of the market close on June 12.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet’s shares are down 7% in 2025, but they’ve gotten a 5.3% boost in the past month, mostly on the back of Google’s massive advertising numbers, as 70% of its first-quarter revenues came from its ad business. Bank of America recently held its “buy” rating on Alphabet stock, with a $200 one-year price target. GOOGL shares closed at $175.70 on June 12.

The company continues to be a big backer of quantum computers, taking a leading role in pushing the technology forward. In May, a study in Nature Electronics by Google researchers noted that a fault-tolerant quantum computer is possible with superconducting qubits. Still, it will need massive support in key areas like materials science, manufacturing, system design and error mitigation.

That report followed comments from Google’s head of quantum AI, Hartmut Neven, who indicated that commercialized quantum computing applications will be up and running within five years in key areas like materials science, health care and energy. Google has set its sights on its own quantum computer, which may be capable of producing outputs and completing complex tasks significantly faster than current computing power by 2030.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft’s stock price is up 14% year to date and up 6.8% over the past 30 days, after the Redmond, Washington-based software giant’s market cap hit $3.5 trillion, an all-time high, on June 11.

The consensus estimate of earnings per share for MSFT is up to $3.35 for next quarter, 13.6% higher than year-ago numbers. Wells Fargo just upped its price target on MSFT from $515 to $565, citing significant growth patterns for the company.

Like Alphabet, Microsoft is fully invested in quantum computing, noting the technology’s rising stature and unlimited potential in a recent company blog post. “Quantum computing not only has the potential to transform entire sectors of our economy, but also tackle previous insurmountable problems, opening pathways in science, medicine and technology,” stated Brad Smith, Microsoft vice chair and president. “The possibilities for chemistry, drug discovery, materials, energy and agriculture provide promise in solving some of the defining challenges of our time.”

Microsoft Azure is counting on its groundbreaking Majorana 1 chip, billed as the first-ever quantum processing unit, or QPU, to be “powered by a topological core, designed to scale to a million qubits on a single chip,” the company stated.

Microsoft also announced it’s “on track” to manufacture a fault-tolerant prototype for a scalable quantum computer “in years, not decades,” in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Underexplored Systems for Utility-Scale Quantum Computing (US2QC) program.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM)

This California-based technology test and measurement solutions service provider has seen its shares drop significantly in 2025, down 21.9% year to date, although the stock has rebounded by 6.8% in the past 30 days.

The company made news in early June with the acquisition of a new manufacturing facility that includes a 50,000-square-foot clean-room space in Farmers Branch, Texas, where it expects to boost company production, accelerating the manufacturing of its probe-card products.

The company shines in quantum testing, most recently with its new cryogenic probe stations, which make tracking and monitoring quantum computing devices easier. FormFactor is also exceptionally well positioned in the PQ500 probe socket realm, which pinpoints cryogenic temperatures in developing quantum chips.

In late May, FormFactor was tapped as the top global supplier in the Test Subsystems and Focused Chip Making Equipment categories in TechInsights’ 2025 global semiconductor industry customer satisfaction survey, and that’s no easy feat in the highly competitive semiconductor development market.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

This College Park, Maryland-based quantum computing developer is on fire, with its share price up 77.4% over the past three months and up 17.7% in 30 days. The company’s stock is rising as it expects to hit its five-year quantum computing development targets this year, buoyed by key industry partnerships with AWS, Microsoft and Google Cloud.

IonQ just added to its quantum arsenal, purchasing U.K.-based quantum computing startup Oxford Ionics for $1.1 billion. That acquisition came on the heels of IonQ’s purchase of Boston-based Lightsynq Technologies Inc., a quantum interconnect company, in the first week of June.

Oxford Ionics should be particularly beneficial to IonQ, as it adds value in an area of focus for IonQ — trapped-ion quantum computing. Like IonQ, Oxford Ionics was tabbed by DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative in early 2025. The initiative is targeting the construction of fault-tolerant quantum computers that can reach utility-scale operation by 2033.

IonQ is increasingly seeing analyst support, with Needham the latest to issue a “buy” rating on the stock, with a price target of $50 per share. The stock ended the June 12 trading day at $38.71 per share.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

IBM shares are up 29.4% in 2025 and 70.3% over the past year, closing at $280.96 on June 12.

On June 10, Big Blue announced a 2029 delivery date for its new “large-scale, fault-tolerant” quantum computer, dubbed IBM Quantum Starling, which will be built at the company’s new IBM Quantum Data Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. Comparing the unit to quantum computers available today, the company expects Starling to be able to “perform 20,000 times more operations,” with “the memory of more than a quindecillion of the world’s most powerful supercomputers.”

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna recently said he expects quantum computing to be a foundational technology. Krishna believes it will make massive gains in error correction and coherence speeds (e.g., the time it takes a quantum bit, or qubit, to maintain its quantum state) by 2030. He has also predicted that quantum computing will be a major innovation for businesses, creating new algorithms for optimization and simulation in key areas like defense, health care, chemistry and materials science.

[READ: 5 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks and ETFs to Buy Now]

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia, which saw its share price fall by almost 20% three months ago, has rebounded since then, with NVDA shares up 25.3% over past 90 days. NVDA shares were bolstered by a tariff reprieve, a better-than-expected May quarterly earnings report and the expansion of its graphics processing unit, or GPU, technology into newer markets such as auto transport and video gaming.

Company CEO Jensen Huang, who successfully bet on artificial intelligence and GPUs 10 years ago, is now pivoting to quantum technology, where he sees massive room for commercial growth.

“There’s an inflection point happening in quantum computing,” Huang said at the recent Viva Tech 2025 conference in Paris. “It is clear now we’re within reach of being able to apply quantum-classical computing in areas that can solve some interesting problems in the coming years.”

Huang also said that, given major advancements in error avoidance and correction, computing power and scalability, he “totally expects 10 times more logical qubits every five years, 100 times more logical qubits every 10 years.”

Earlier this year, Nvidia announced a new Boston-based research center that promises to create cutting-edge technologies to advance quantum computing.

“The Nvidia Accelerated Quantum Research Center will integrate leading quantum hardware with AI supercomputers, enabling what is known as accelerated quantum supercomputing,” the company noted in a statement. “The NVAQC will help solve quantum computing’s most challenging problems, ranging from qubit noise to transforming experimental quantum processors into practical devices.”

Nvidia also expects to partner with major quantum computing innovators like Quantum Machines and QuEra Computing to drive advancements in the quantum computing industry.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI)

Berkeley, California-based Rigetti has seen its once high-flying stock fall by 20.7% year to date, though it has climbed 1,086.3% over the past year. Shares dove after the company sold $350 million in gross proceeds of common stock for an at-the-market equity offering, primarily to support internal company initiatives.

Even so, RGTI is well positioned to benefit from the hardware and software side of the quantum computing market, which is expected to explode over the next decade. Rigetti produces full-stack quantum computing services for global enterprises, governments and research companies via its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company’s rapidly developing client list includes NASA, the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory and HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC).

The company specializes in hybrid quantum-classical systems, where quantum engineers work on solving complicated computing problems faster than ever. The technology is already gaining supporters in the finance and biotech markets, and Rigetti is in a good position to dominate.

Consensus analyst estimates peg a $14.80 one-year price target on the stock, about 22% higher than its $12.10 share price on June 12.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT)

Trading around $17 per share as of June 12, Quantum Computing’s price is up 6% year to date and up a staggering 2,617% over the past year.

The stock recently received another shot in the arm from Ascendiant Capital Markets, which held its “buy” call on QUBT shares with a one-year target price of $22.

While revenues are low, Ascendiant pointed to a first-quarter net income of $17 million, driven by a $24 million non-cash gain. An uptick in insider share selling activity in the past three months, along with a rising debt-to-equity ratio, may be giving investors pause, but if you’re looking for a low-cost stock that is well positioned in a booming market, QUBT could be interesting to you.

More from U.S. News

10 of the Best Bank Stocks to Buy for 2025

10 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

7 Best Defense Stocks to Buy Now

8 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/13/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.