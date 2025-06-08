8 Best Credit Cards for Amazon Prime Day

Are you ready for Amazon Prime Days? The online shopper’s favorite summer holiday will last four days this year, beginning…

Are you ready for Amazon Prime Days? The online shopper’s favorite summer holiday will last four days this year, beginning July 8. If you’re a deal hunter, you might already be gearing up for presales and deep discounts.

Whether you plan to stock up on your favorite household items, get an early start on back-to-school shopping or snag that big-ticket item you’ve been eyeing, using the right credit card can help you get even more value out of the annual shopping event.

“Optimizing credit card rewards takes some research up front, but pays off enormously,” says Andrew Gosselin, certified public accountant and senior editor at The Calculator Site. “On Prime Day, be sure to use the card that offers the highest rewards rate or benefit for your situation.”

Not only can you earn rewards, but there also may be other perks to unlock depending on the specific card you choose for your Prime Day hauls. For instance, your shopping spree could help claim a sign-up bonus, or you could take advantage of a 0% annual percentage rate offer to have more time to pay off your bill. Some cards even let you use your cash back balance to pay at Amazon checkout.

What to Consider

The best credit card for Amazon Prime Day shopping really depends on your goals. Some things to think about:

— Which card offers the best rewards? Whenever you plan to spend a significant amount, think about how to earn the most rewards on those purchases. Ideally, aim for higher than 1% back.

— Will I be able to pay back in full what I spend? If you carry a balance and accrue interest, those discounted items could end up costing more than full price. A card with an introductory 0% annual percentage rate on purchases can ease that concern.

— Do I have rewards or cash back to spend? If you have an available cash back balance, see if your card allows you to use it at Amazon checkout. See what the points value is for that redemption, though. On some cards, it could be less than 1 cent per point, making it a less-than-ideal strategy. In that case, or if Amazon checkout is not an option, you might try to redeem points for Amazon gift cards and pay with those.

— Are consumer protections important? Extended warranties, purchase protection and return protection can help reduce the risk of buyer’s remorse. Although Amazon has a good return policy, these benefits can still come in handy if you’re buying electronics or high-ticket items, saving you from paying for extended protection plans.

With this in mind, here are our top picks for the best credit cards for Amazon Prime Day shopping.

8 Best Credit Cards for Amazon Prime Day

Earn Future Amazon Rewards: Prime Visa

“The Amazon Prime Visa

is a great card for the majority of people who shop often at Amazon,” says Dave Grossman, founder of Your Best Credit Cards. “As much as I love transferable points, it’s easy to see that earning a simple 5% cash back on Amazon purchases, especially during Prime Day sales, is an easy and practical choice.”

The Prime Visa is geared toward regular Amazon shoppers — you have to be a Prime member — and earns 5% back at Amazon, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel. You’ll earn 2% cash back at gas stations, restaurants, on local transit and commuting (including ride-hailing), and 1% back on all other purchases.

You can then redeem earnings for statement credit on future purchases.

For a limited time, you’ll get a $200 Amazon gift card upon approval. That can give you a strong head start on your Prime Day list. See Rates & Fees

Honorable Mention: Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

If you don’t shop with Amazon enough to warrant its co-branded card, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is another solid cash back card option. The card offers 3% back on online retail purchases, which includes Amazon, but is capped at the first $6,000 you spend per year.

You’ll also get the 3% cash back rate at U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 spent per year in each category; all other purchases earn 1%.

Earn a $200 statement credit when you spend $2,000 within the first six months. Plus, you’ll enjoy 15 months of introductory 0% APR on purchases, giving you ample time to pay off your Prime Day shopping. After that, the APR is 20.24% to 29.24% variable. Existing cardholders who have accumulated a cash back balance may also use it to pay at Amazon checkout, with the same value as a statement credit. See Rates & Fees

Take Advantage of 0% APR: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

If you’re planning to spend more on Prime Day than your budget can handle, you may want to consider a new card with a generous 0% purchase APR offer.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the introductory period, there is a 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% variable APR. The card offers no additional rewards for spending, but you’ll get up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage or theft (after a $25 deductible) if you use your card to pay your bill each month. See Rates & Fees

Honorable Mention: Citi Custom Cash® Card

If you want a nice stretch of 0% intro APR on purchases, plus ongoing rewards and value, the Citi Custom Cash® Card offers 15 months from card opening. After that, the APR is 18.49% to 28.49% (variable) based on your creditworthiness. You’ll also get 5% cash back in your highest spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent in that category), and 1% back on all other purchases.

New cardholders can also earn $200 cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first six months from account opening.

Cash in Existing Rewards at Amazon Checkout: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

It’s also worthwhile to consider cards that allow you to redeem rewards as Amazon credit, says Gosselin. “This allows you to get even more value from your everyday credit card spending by turning it into Amazon credit.”

People who spend a lot on groceries, but also lean on Amazon for hard-to-find items, can get the best of both worlds with the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. Not only does the 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year) include Whole Foods, but you can redeem your cash back at Amazon checkout.

Importantly, you won’t lose any value by using your hard-earned cash back, since $1 in cash back is worth $1 at Amazon. Some cards that allow you to pay with points or miles have a lower redemption value. See Rates & Fees

Honorable Mention: Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One’s cash back cards — including the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card — also allow you to apply your earnings at Amazon checkout dollar for dollar.

The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card has no annual fee and earns unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. This makes it a strong all-around card. New cardholders also earn a $200 cash bonus when spending $500 within three months from account opening and will enjoy 0% APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. A balance transfer fee applies. The APR changes to 19.24% to 29.24% (variable) after the intro period ends. See Rates & Fees

Extra Protections on Purchases: Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Though Amazon gives you 30 days to return most items, there might be situations where having extra protections is wise. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® covers new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft on up to $500 per claim. You’ll also get an extra year on top of any U.S. manufacturer’s warranty of three years or less.

Cardholders get 5% back on travel purchased through Chase Travel?; 3% at restaurants and drugstores; and 1.5% on all other purchases — all for no annual fee. Pay 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months after account opening, 18.99% to 28.49% variable APR after the introductory period expires. See Rates & Fees

“When shopping on Amazon Prime Day in particular, I always recommend using a card with price protection, return protection or purchase protection benefits,” says Gosselin. “These benefits can come in handy if you end up finding a better deal later or need to return an item.”

Honorable Mention: American Express® Gold Card

If you’re taking advantage of Prime Day to purchase gifts that you won’t be giving for a couple of months, using a card with return protection might be a good strategy. It gives you longer to request a refund than the retailer’s return window.

For example, American Express® Gold Card offers cardholders return purchase protection for up to 90 days. You also get an extended warranty.

This midtier travel card that has a $325 annual fee and offers a slew of rewards and benefits. New cardholders can earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 on the card within the first six months. Ongoing rewards include four points per dollar spent on restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets, three points on U.S. flights booked directly or through American Express Travel, and two points on hotels booked via American Express Travel. See Rates & Fees

Update 06/24/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.