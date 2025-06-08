8 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10

Stocks trading under $10 can be attractive for investors looking to scoop up some cheap shares. Unfortunately, quality stocks trading…

Stocks trading under $10 can be attractive for investors looking to scoop up some cheap shares. Unfortunately, quality stocks trading for less than $10 are few and far between. Stock prices at this level can be a red flag for investors that something serious is wrong with a company. Many of these stocks have challenged underlying business models or difficult near-term outlooks.

That being said, the Bank of America analyst team has identified some cheap, high-quality stocks that could be excellent buying opportunities for frugal investors. Here are eight of the best stocks to buy under $10, according to Bank of America:

Stock Upside Potential From June 13 Close Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (ticker: MFG) 6.7% Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) 3.3% Vale SA (VALE) 26.8% United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) 4.1% Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA (EBR) 28.6% Suzano SA (SUZ) 69.1% Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 13.5% Amcor PLC (AMCR) 35.1%

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Mizuho Financial is one of Japan’s largest financial services companies. Analyst Shinichiro Nakamura says Japanese bank investors should be prepared for the potential negative impact of a U.S. recession and a stronger yen. Nakamura says Mizuho has the most earnings upside of all the three Japanese mega-banks, however, and he projects shareholder returns will also exceed expectations. This earnings upside coupled with Mizuho’s attractive valuation and return on equity (ROE) potential give Mizuho a compelling risk-reward profile for a stock priced under $10. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $5.87 price target for MFG stock, which closed at $5.50 on June 13.

Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Banco Bradesco is one of Brazil’s largest banks. Analyst Mario Pierry recently upgraded Bradesco and says the bank’s strong first-quarter financial performance and its underperformance relative to other Brazilian bank stocks are reason enough to buy the stock. He says the company’s financial momentum and return on equity improvements in recent quarters are evidence that its restructuring program is paying off. Pierry says cost improvements and net interest income growth have exceeded expectations and ROE improvements should result in earnings multiple expansion for Brasesco’s undervalued stock. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $3.08 price target for BBD stock, which closed at $2.98 on June 13.

Vale SA (VALE)

Brazilian miner Vale is one of the world’s largest iron ore and nickel producers. Vale shares underperformed in 2024 and are down 16% in the past year. The silver lining is the pullback has pushed Vale’s forward dividend yield up to 15.7%, the highest on this list and a rarity among stocks priced under $10. Analyst Caio Ribeiro says Vale management is focused on strategic growth and long-term value creation, including reassessing Cristalino and other planned projects with a focus on capital efficiency. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $12 price target for VALE stock, which closed at $9.46 on June 13.

United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC)

United Microelectronics is a Taiwanese semiconductor foundry that provides high-quality integrated circuit fabrication services that focus on logic and specialized technology. Despite tariff uncertainties, analyst Brad Lin says United Microelectronics’ gross profit margins have been resilient, and its geographically diversified manufacturing footprint has helped ease investor worries about geopolitical disruption. Lin says United has reported margin expansion and shipment growth, and new product launches will support profitability. United Microelectronics also has a joint venture with Intel Corp. (INTC) to collaborate on a 12-nanometer process platform. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $8.45 price target for UMC stock, which closed at $8.12 on June 13.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA (EBR)

Known colloquially as Eletrobrás, EBR is the largest electric generation and transmission company in Brazil, and it is a holding company for several Brazilian government generation and transmission subsidiaries. Analyst Gustavo Faria says Eletrobrás’ asset sales and cost-cutting measures will pay off for long-term investors, especially as Brazilian power prices rise. In addition, Faria says risks related to political involvement are less of a problem than they have been in years past. He projects Eletrobrás will return to earnings and revenue growth in 2026 after a down year in 2025. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $9.60 price target for EBR stock, which closed at $7.46 on June 13.

Suzano SA (SUZ)

Suzano is the largest market pulp producer in the world and is the largest producer of graphic paper in Brazil. Ribeiro says the company’s state-of-the-art Cerrado project could create significant value for investors. Ribeiro says rising capacity could weigh on pulp prices, but currency weakness in Brazil could offset those pricing pressures. In addition, he says the company’s low-cost production should help Suzano maintain profitability. Despite lackluster pulp volumes and paper costs, Ribeiro projects more than $1 billion in free cash flow in 2025. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $16.51 price target for SUZ stock, which closed at $9.76 on June 13.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG)

Aegon is a Dutch insurance company that offers insurance, savings, pension, and investment products and services around the world. Analyst David Barma says Aegon’s recent financial performance has been mixed, but the company’s transformation efforts, strong cash position, supportive market conditions and attractive dividend give investors confidence to remain patient. Barma says management’s focus on improving quality of capital and reducing leverage is the right strategy. Barma is projecting a 26% cumulative yield, including dividends, for investors in 2025 and 2026. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7.88 price target for AEG stock, which closed at $6.94 on June 13.

Amcor PLC (AMCR)

Amcor operates a global consumer packaging business, producing both flexible packaging and rigid plastic containers. Analyst George Staphos says Amcor management is confident the company’s destocking headwinds from the health care industry have subsided and the company is on track to expand margins over time. Staphos says tariffs are manageable, and Amcor has ample opportunity to pass through rising costs. Amcor completed its acquisition of Berry in April, a deal that Amcor estimates will deliver $650 million in cost synergies by the end of fiscal 2028. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $12.30 price target for AMCR stock, which closed at $9.10 on June 13.

