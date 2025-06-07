7 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

For a number of excellent reasons, dividend-paying stocks are popular with equity investors. Many investors are convinced that stocks that…

For a number of excellent reasons, dividend-paying stocks are popular with equity investors. Many investors are convinced that stocks that pay dividends are in better shape financially than stocks that don’t. It is widely believed that if a company can afford to pay a sustained dividend over the long term, its finances are probably sound.

Dividends are, of course, only one part of a company’s financial picture, and it’s never a good idea to buy a stock based on income alone. Still, there’s no getting around the fact that regular dividends can be a great advantage.

Dividends are an important way companies share revenues and profits with shareholders. Once paid, cash dividends can be reinvested, saved for the future or used to defray current expenses. The bottom line is that dividends are an important component of a stock’s total return.

The vast majority of dividend-paying stocks distribute income quarterly — that is, every three months. But there are a small number of public companies that have elected to pay dividends monthly. When a stock pays monthly, it’s usually an indication that current income is a high priority for management and that the company is committed to delivering immediate value for shareholders. In many cases, these stocks are real estate investment trusts, or REITs, master limited partnerships, or MLPs, business development companies, or BDCs, or other companies that have income generation as a primary objective.

One of the most important benefits of monthly dividend-paying stocks is that they can be a hedge against inflation. If prices are rising quickly, it means that the spending power of cash is falling quickly. When that’s happening, it’s important to get your dividend income in your pocket as soon as possible.

If you’re one of the many investors who appreciate monthly dividend stocks, you’ll want to review the following list carefully. Each of the stocks below has a long history of distributing monthly income through all kinds of market cycles and economic conditions:

Monthly Dividend Stock Forward Dividend Yield* Market Capitalization* Realty Income Corp. (ticker: O) 5.6% $52 billion SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 4.8% $4.9 billion LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) 6.5% $1.6 billion Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 6.8% $515 million AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 15.6% $9.5 billion Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) 11.6% $392 million Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) 4.1% $8.3 billion

*As of June 19 close.

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Realty Income has a market capitalization of right around $52 billion. Wall Street is estimating that the company will produce $5.3 billion in revenue in fiscal 2025 and will grow that figure by about half a percentage point to $5.6 billion in 2026. This stock is well known for paying a monthly income. In fact, Realty Income has registered “The Monthly Dividend Company” as a service mark.

The company has more than 15,000 commercial properties under long-term net lease agreements with more than 1,500 high-quality tenants. It rents to major players in the big box retail space as well as to big names in the convenience store segment and several large chain drug stores. Its current occupancy rate tops 98%.

The stock has a current forward dividend yield of 5.6%, but investors can reasonably expect the dividend to increase over time. O is a component stock of the S&P Dividend Aristocrat Index and has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

SLG owns more office buildings in Manhattan than any other New York City landlord. The company controls about 35 million square feet of rentable office space in New York, and, because of its aggressive development and acquisition strategy, that number is growing.

The office segment of commercial real estate is challenging to begin with, and operating in New York makes it even more so. Interest rates are higher than anyone would like, and real estate companies are still feeling the effects of sticky inflation. SL Green is not immune to these problems, but is weathering them better than some real estate analysts predicted. The company’s been making a concerted effort to restructure its debt load, and as it makes more progress on that front, performance should improve.

The stock has a forward dividend yield of 4.8% and a market cap of just under $5 billion.

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC)

Due to the aging of baby boomers, the demand for senior housing and geriatric health care is high and is projected to remain high for some time to come. Given that the youngest baby boomer is 61 years old today, the long-term-care segment doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.

This is good news for LTC. LTC is a health care REIT that owns and operates senior housing, nursing facilities and rehabilitation centers. In a transaction known as “sale and leaseback,” it buys profitable facilities from medical operators and then leases them back to the previous owners on a long-term, triple-net basis. It’s a clear win for both parties. LTC gets dependable rental income, and the property owners get a large cash infusion.

As a REIT, LTC is required to distribute a minimum of 90% of its taxable income to shareholders as a dividend. For many years, LTC has elected to distribute that income monthly. The forward dividend yield for the stock is 6.5%, and its market cap is $1.6 billion.

Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN)

GAIN is organized as a business development company, or BDC. A BDC, like a REIT, is required to pay the lion’s share of its taxable income back to shareholders. That’s why quality BDCs like GAIN are popular with income investors.

GAIN loans money to mature low- and mid-market private and small public companies at high rates. It also often includes an equity component to its loans, meaning it gets ownership in the company as well as the stated interest. Each loan it makes is custom-designed. The proceeds are usually used for refinancing of existing debt, mergers and acquisitions or to fund a buyout.

GAIN isn’t a venture capital firm; it avoids startups and early-stage companies. This company seeks more mature, growth-stage companies or firms that are close to being bought out or going public in an IPO. Its target borrower has between $10 million and $25 million in annual revenue.

GAIN is a $515 million stock with a forward dividend yield of 6.8%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

AGNC is a specialized type of REIT known as a mortgage REIT, or mREIT. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland, and has a market cap of $9.4 billion. Mortgage REITs don’t own real estate directly; instead, they own commercial real estate mortgages or mortgage bonds. AGNC invests almost exclusively in residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS.

RMBS bonds are essentially large pools of residential mortgages that were originated by regional and national banks and sold to Wall Street investment banking firms, where they were bundled and turned into fixed-income securities. RMBS bonds are generally thought to be a good credit risk because they’re usually backed by a government housing agency such as Ginnie Mae or Freddie Mac. RMBS are an important part of the U.S. mortgage finance infrastructure.

Like all profitable REITs, AGNC pays a reliable dividend income. AGNC has been making its income distributions monthly since its initial public offering in May 2008. Because AGNC employs leverage when it buys RMBS bonds, the stock has an exceptional current forward dividend yield of 15.6%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM)

SCM is a BDC with a market cap of $392 million. The company makes debt and preferred equity investments in private mid-market companies with profits of between $5 million and $50 million.

SCM shares characteristics with a private equity firm, but it’s more closely related to a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. Most of the companies it invests in were, however, funded by private equity or venture capital.

SCM makes first-position loans, second-lien loans and hybrid loans that involve a mixture of loan collateral positions. Its equity investments are customized and usually involve receiving stock as part of its compensation.

The forward dividend yield of SCM is currently 11.6%.

Agree Realty Corp. (ADC)

Retail remains a very difficult industry in today’s business and economic environment, yet the retail REIT ADC has been able to thrive. The stock is up more than 22% for the one-year period ending June 18 and has appreciated 6.9% year to date.

The company takes a two-pronged approach to retail real estate. The first is creative financing. ADC customizes each of its triple-net leases based on specific properties and tenants. The goal is to collect market-rate rents for long terms — usually 15 years or more — without having any traditional landlord responsibilities. The second is strict criteria for tenant and location selection. It only buys buildings in prime locations in or near population centers, and it only leases to tenants with an investment-grade credit rating.

ADC operates in 49 U.S. states and owns more than 2,500 properties that comprise almost 50 million square feet of valuable space.

Update 06/20/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.