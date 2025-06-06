6 Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy in 2025

The S&P 500 is sitting on a slight gain compared with where it was on Jan. 1, though many investors…

The S&P 500 is sitting on a slight gain compared with where it was on Jan. 1, though many investors may have a bit of whiplash from the ups and downs along the way.

But as the old saying goes, it’s a market of stocks — not a monolithic stock market. While sentiment matters, it’s a mistake to assume that every company’s shares move alongside each other and that a bad day for the S&P means a bad day for every stock in your portfolio.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

In fact, while many investors have been leaning towards “risk-off” investments like dividend stocks and gold, there are some more aggressive “risk-on” companies out there putting up gains that put even the most impressive bull markets to shame.

The following list of up-and-coming stocks admittedly is full of companies that are not yet profitable. However, they have market values of $300 million or more, making them fairly established. Furthermore, all have strong share performance that would be impressive even during a time when upwards momentum on Wall Street is the norm.

Considering their performance this year, which includes gains of more than 1,000% since Jan. 1 for one high-flier, these are certainly up-and-coming stocks to watch:

Stock Market Value Year-to-date Performance* Aeva Technologies Inc. (ticker: AEVA) $1.75 billion 514.1% CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) $79 billion 298.8% Diginex Ltd. (DGNX) $1.1 billion 1,087.6% Epsium Enterprise Ltd. (EPSM) $309 million 388.8% The Metals Co. Inc. (TMC) $3.6 billion 568.8% ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) $906 million 459.7%

*As of June 25 close.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

Market value: $1.7 billion Sector: Technology YTD returns: +514.1%

Aeva is a sensor specialist committed to transformational technologies that range from automated driving to industrial robotics. Its solutions include cutting edge lidar components — think radar but with lasers instead of sound waves — to support next-gen applications. The company is not yet profitable, so there’s a hefty amount of risk in this startup. But as with many of the other companies on this list that are operating in the red, AEVA investors are seeing plenty of green after consistent and substantial gains. That’s perhaps understandable, with Wall Street expecting revenue growth of 90% this year and another 160% in fiscal year 2026 for this up-and-coming stock.

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV)

Market value: $79 billion Sector: Technology YTD returns: +298.8% (since IPO on March 28)

CoreWeave is the biggest stock on this list, but has kept a pretty low profile — and is definitely an up-and-coming stock to watch given the fact that other tech players are valued in the trillions thanks in large part to the promise of AI. CoreWeave builds the infrastructure that supports massive workloads for enterprises, including AI model training, AI interference, and what it calls “mission control” for generative AI capabilities. Like some of the best up-and-coming stocks, CRWV doesn’t yet turn any profit. But considering it is expecting revenue to explode from $5 billion in fiscal 2025 to more than $11 billion next year, this could be the time to consider staking a claim in this artificial intelligence player before it breaks out even further.

Diginex Ltd. (DGNX)

Market value: $1.1 billion Sector: Technology YTD returns: +1,087.6%

Diginex is a Nasdaq-listed company headquartered in the UK, focused on “regtech” solutions, primarily helping companies make sense of ESG reporting requirements — that’s “environmental, social and governance” criteria. While the U.S. regulatory environment may be a bit lax when it comes to these requirements, European companies are under increasing scrutiny — and legal obligations — when it comes to their ESG practices. Diginex is very much in startup mode and doesn’t have a ton of realized revenue just yet. However, it continues to excite investors — most recently with the acquisition of Resulticks, a globally recognized leader in advanced data management and artificial intelligence. There’s a lot of risk here, but the potential is clear after the stock has surged tenfold since Jan. 1.

[Read: 15 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now]

Epsium Enterprise Ltd. (EPSM)

Market value: $309 million Sector: Consumer staples YTD returns: +388.8% (since IPO on March 26)

Why in the world would a consumer staples stock surge the way EPSM has? Well for starters, it is not your typical staples stock, with a unique niche as top wholesaler of high-end Chinese liquor in the resort region of Macao. Known as the “Las Vegas of China,” Macao is a gambling and vacation hub that saw a stunning 25% surge in business last year as the local economy finally put COVID behind it and travelers returned en masse. EPSM is benefiting from this trend — and from the buzz around an oversubscribed IPO just a few months ago. Issuing at $4 a share in March, shares crossed into double digits by May and are now above the $20 mark, proving big interest in this up-and-coming stock.

The Metals Co. Inc. (TMC)

Market value: $3.6 billion Sector: Materials YTD returns: +568.8%

Maybe it’s obvious that TMC is a mining company. But what isn’t apparent is just how innovative this company is, given its focus on deep-sea minerals exploration that includes accessing nodules of expensive materials like cobalt that can be found on the seafloor off the coast of California. With electric vehicles and modern energy storage markets hungry for these elements that remain in short supply, TMC has a unique value proposition that has resonated on Wall Street. Yes, the mid-cap stock is still operating at a loss, but its shares are up quite nicely year to date.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

Market value: $906 million Sector: Consumer discretionary YTD returns: +459.7%

ThreadUp is capitalizing on the persistent demand for high-end fashion coupled with a more frugal approach from consumers via an innovative “virtual thrift shop.” ThreadUp is the go-to destination for more than 50,000 brands from Gap to Gucci — and sometimes for as much as 90% off the former retail price. The stock closed 2024 with record revenue and gross margins, and investors clearly have high hopes for 2025 considering the stock has continued to push higher since Jan. 1. The company isn’t yet booking an operational profit, but if you want an up-and-coming stock in the consumer sector, TDUP is worth a look.

More from U.S. News

Stanley Druckenmiller’s Updated Portfolio: 7 Top Stocks in 2025

How the Stock Market Works

7 of the Best 5-Star ETFs to Buy

6 Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy in 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com