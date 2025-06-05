5 Best Retirement Destinations Abroad for LGBTQ+ Seniors

Many people dream of retiring abroad, but making that move can be more complicated for LGBTQ+ seniors. In addition to…

Many people dream of retiring abroad, but making that move can be more complicated for LGBTQ+ seniors. In addition to the concerns about climate, affordability and health care access that all retirees share, they must also consider whether a new country will be welcoming and provide them with the same legal protections afforded to other residents.

The best countries for LGBTQ+ retirees are those in which they’ll be “socially invisible,” according to Thomas Julian, a Washington-based partner with international money management firm Holborn Assets. He specializes in assisting people with residency and visa programs and counts many LGBTQ+ families, couples and individuals among his clients. For them, the goal is often to find a country where they can live freely without garnering unwanted attention.

“If you are sitting on a park bench and give a peck on the cheek, you’re not going to stand out,” Julian says as one example of what it means to be socially invisible.

Here’s a look at some countries that are not only great retirement destinations but are also known for being welcoming to LGBTQ+ residents.

— Mexico

— Netherlands

— Portugal

— Spain

— Thailand

Mexico

For retirees who want to stay close to family and friends in the U.S., Mexico is a popular retirement destination. Despite the dominant Catholic religion, it is a country that is largely welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community, according to Mariana Lange, founder of Mexico Relocation Guide, a service that helps expats move to Mexico.

“Mexico City, Puerto Vallarta and Playa del Carmen are some of the top spots for the LGBTQ+ community in Mexico,” Lange says. “I would go as far as saying that Puerto Vallarta is the mecca for the LGBTQ+ community in Latin America.”

Other cities in Mexico with large or midsize LGBTQ+ communities include San Miguel de Allende, Guadalajara, Ajijic, Cabo San Lucas, Rosarito and Merida. “These cities either have a pretty large community or they are up and coming and very inclusive,” Lange says. She adds that while Mexico is not as progressive as the United States, Mexicans by nature aren’t likely to argue with others over perceived differences.

[Read: Where Retirees Can Buy a Home Overseas for Under $100K]

Netherlands

Most of the European Union is welcoming of LGBTQ+ residents, says John Thorpe, who was the inaugural president of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, an industry group of real estate professionals in Wilton Manors, Florida.

Among those countries, the Netherlands is notable for being the first to legalize same-sex marriage in 2001. It also takes the No. 1 spot on a ranking of countries for LGBTQ+ expats by William Russell, a firm that provides insurance to those living abroad. The Netherlands earns a score of 9.21 on a 10-point scale when it comes to being LGBTQ+ friendly, according to William Russell. The firm notes that the country also has an anti-discrimination score of 0.81 on a 1-point scale.

There is a robust LGBTQ+ community in Amsterdam, although the entire country is known for being progressive. On the downside, the temperatures are cooler and the cost of living is higher than elsewhere in Europe.

Portugal

On the Iberian Peninsula, next to Spain, is Portugal, a favorite destination for Julian’s LGBTQ+ clients. The country is affordable but features state-of-the-art health care and a variety of living options.

“It gives you the element of lifestyle choice,” Julian says. Lisbon is an international city where English is widely spoken, but expats can also choose from beach and mountain communities if the big city is not for them.

However, what really sets the country apart is its Golden Visa program, according to Julian. It requires a sizable investment of up to 500,000 euros for five years to obtain residency. You only have to be in the country for seven days annually, and, after those five years, expats can apply for citizenship. Depending on how their investment is structured, they may get their money back in year six, too.

Julian says this program is ideal for older workers who want to obtain residency prior to retirement. Then, as Portuguese citizens, they can live anywhere in the EU. For LGBTQ+ retirees, that flexibility to move can be vital since no one knows what the future will bring in terms of legal or cultural changes within a country.

[Read: The Cheapest Places to Retire Abroad on $1K Per Month]

Spain

Spain is home to many senior LGBTQ+ expats and is the top choice for Thorpe and his husband. “The quality of life is great; the food is amazing,” he says.

The couple chose the country based on a recommendation from a Florida neighbor, and Thorpe highly recommends that anyone moving overseas first look to family and friends for tips. “It’s a small world,” he notes. People you know may have personal experiences in the countries you are considering.

With a warm climate, affordable prices and a progressive society, Spain can be a good choice for LGBTQ+ retirees. If you plan to buy a house, get a good attorney, Thorpe advises. Spain’s homebuying process is significantly different than that of the U.S.

[5 Ways to Finance a Home Purchase Overseas]

Thailand

In Asia, Thailand is a hotspot for expats and another place LGBTQ+ retirees can feel at home.

“We vacationed here when we first started dating and fell in love with the kind people, the beautiful country and the delicious food,” said Morgue N Marcus, casting director and founder of Little Bird Casting, in an email. He moved to Bangkok with his husband, and the couple has been impressed with the country and people.

While long considered one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly destinations in Asia, it wasn’t until early this year that a marriage equality law took effect, granting full legal, medical and financial rights to same-sex couples.

Marcus said the Thai language can be challenging and the heat surprising, but Bangkok has never felt unwelcoming. “We have always felt safe here as a gay couple,” he said. “We’ve always admired the diversity of Bangkok and the acceptance of all kinds of people.”

With affordable living and vibrant culture, Marcus’s biggest concern is that the city will become too popular. “Quite honestly, I’d rather keep Bangkok our beautiful little secret,” he said.

More from U.S. News

The Best Places to Retire in the U.K.

How to Retire in Canada

The 12 Best Places to Retire in Asia

5 Best Retirement Destinations Abroad for LGBTQ+ Seniors originally appeared on usnews.com