4 Things You Should Check In Your Air Conditioning Before Summer Heats Up

The hot, sunny days of summer are right around the corner. For homeowners in heat-prone states, it also means your AC is about to go into overdrive.

The good news? With a little routine maintenance, an untimely breakdown doesn’t have to happen. Here are four things you should do now to keep your AC running strong all summer long.

AC Cleaning: DIY vs. Professional Checkup

Like anything else on your property, routine maintenance and annual checkups extend the life of your system and can catch potential problems before they become expensive repairs.

Scheduling maintenance now means you’ll be in good shape when the heat really kicks in, says Adam Ross, the owner of Aircon Repair, a South Florida air conditioning company and executive director of the South Florida Academy of AC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“You’ll probably get better prices from AC companies, too. Once summer comes, all the AC companies will be fully booked,” Ross adds.

The costs for an air conditioner cleaning and annual maintenance checkup vary depending on your location, but on average, you can expect to pay between $100 and $300. Some homeowners tackle basic maintenance themselves, but a professional service ensures a thorough inspection and can spot issues you might miss.

To avoid dealing with a costly breakdown in the thick of summer, here are four routine tasks you should tackle now.

1. Clear the Drain Line

Cleaning your drain lines is one of the most important things to do on your air conditioning unit before summer. However, it’s routine maintenance that you should do every year, regardless of how hot your area gets.

“Your AC cools the house and removes humidity through a drain line. That water line can get a nasty growth, almost turning into slime. If it gets fully blocked with slime, it can cause your AC to flood from the water backing up,” says Ross.

A professional can help clean the line, but homeowners can also tackle this project themselves. Turn off your AC unit and pour a cup of bleach, vinegar or hot water down the drain line. Let it sit for around thirty minutes and flush it with fresh water until the drain line runs run clear outside.

You can also do preventative maintenance to reduce sludge buildup throughout the year. “There are drain line tablets that you can buy online that are slow release and help break down the slime. You put it right at the beginning of the drain line, as it discharges the water from the unit, it slowly breaks down the tablet and it keeps slime from building up,” says Ross.

2. Clean the Condensing Unit

Another important item to clean in spring is your condensing unit. “Some owners can do a water-based cleaning on their own,” says Mickey Richardson, service manager with AC Texas Cooling & Heating in The Woodlands, Texas. Simply wipe down the unit, which includes the condenser, compressor and other components and is typically located outdoors, with water and a rag.

Every air conditioner is built a bit differently. “Some condensers you can access without removing anything, others you have to remove the top part where the fan would be to clean this,” says Richardson.

“Depending on how dirty that unit is, you may have to do a chemical cleaning to get out the oils that build up on the condenser side,” says Richardson. While you’re in there, clear out any debris found in the condensing unit.

“Remove any leaves that might have gotten stuck in it and trim back any vegetation that is encroaching on the unit and blocking the airflow,” Ross says.

3. Change Your Air Filter

The last checklist item is replacing your air filter. This isn’t just a spring task; it’s something you should do regularly throughout the year.

“AC is all about airflow, so if you have an air filter that hasn’t been changed in a year, it can get really gross and block that air from coming through,” says Ross. Without proper airflow, the system can’t function correctly.

“The same way a boat needs to suck in water to cool the engine, the AC system needs air flowing through to cool and work properly,” Ross adds.

Ideally, you should change your air filter every two to three months, depending on the type you use. While all routine maintenance is important, Richardson says filters make a big difference in extending the life of your air conditioner.

4. Check Major Components and Ducts

You can DIY basic air conditioner maintenance, but a professional can take it a step further by spotting issues you might miss. For example, if your refrigerant levels are low, it could signal a leak — something you don’t want to discover when temperatures spike.

Other problems can go unnoticed, too. “Capacitors go out pretty regularly,” says Richardson. “They’re like a battery for the outdoor unit. Once they die, the unit stops heating or cooling and you have to replace them.”

Don’t forget to check your ductwork. “Your ducts could have breaks, which means the cool air isn’t even reaching your home,” says Ross. You want to inspect your duct lines to check for any holes, leaks, or broken connection points. If you hire a professional, have them inspect the attic or crawl space for this.

“Routine maintenance on your AC is a big deal — it’s like getting your oil changed,” Richardson says. A little time now can save you a major headache later. Get your system tuned up, so when the real heat rolls in, you can keep your cool (pun intended).

