When it comes to choosing a bank, you have many options throughout the U.S. However, if you’re looking for a bank with robust offerings and a large presence, it can help to start with one of the country’s biggest banks.

Read on to learn more about the 20 biggest banks in America that offer personal deposit accounts, based on Federal Reserve data as of March 31, 2025. This list excludes investment and business-only banks.

1. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Established in 1799, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a global investment bank and financial services company that’s based in New York City. It offers a wide range of banking products including deposit accounts, credit cards, home loans, auto loans and business banking. In 2023 it acquired First Republic Bank. Read the complete review of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

— Assets: $3.64 trillion

— ATMs: More than 15,000

— Branches: More than 4,900 in 48 states and Washington, D.C.

2. Bank of America

Founded in 1784 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank of America is a national bank that serves both consumers and businesses. It offers services including banking, investing, asset management and more. Read the complete review of Bank of America.

— Assets: $2.62 trillion

— ATMs: Approximately 15,000

— Branches: More than 3,700 in 41 states and Washington, D.C., with the highest concentration in California

3. Citibank

Citibank is a part of financial services corporation Citigroup, which was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York City. The bank offers many products and services, including deposit accounts, credit cards, home loans, personal loans, business banking, financial planning and wealth management products. Read the complete review of Citibank.

— Assets: $1.76 trillion

— ATMs: More than 2,300, plus access to over 60,000 surcharge-free ATMs through the MoneyPass network

— Branches: More than 600 across 13 states and Washington, D.C.

4. Wells Fargo

Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo & Co. is a large national bank offering a wide variety of products and services, including bank accounts, credit cards, student loans, mortgages, business banking, individual retirement accounts and annuities. Read the complete review of Wells Fargo.

— Assets: $1.71 trillion

— ATMs: More than 11,000

— Branches: More than 4,200 in 36 states and Washington, D.C.

5. U.S. Bank

Originally founded in 1863 as the First National Bank of Cincinnati, U.S. Bank is now headquartered in Minneapolis. It offers deposit accounts, credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, business banking, financial planning and wealth management products and more. Read the complete review of U.S. Bank.

— Assets: $659.2 billion

— ATMs: Over 40,000 U.S. Bank and partner network ATMs

— Branches: More than 2,200 across 27 states

6. Goldman Sachs

Established in 1869, Goldman Sachs is a global investment banking, securities and investment management firm. It is headquartered in New York City. The consumer banking arm is known as Marcus by Goldman Sachs and operates exclusively online. Read the complete review of Marcus by Goldman Sachs.

— Assets: $598.5 billion

— ATMs: None

— Branches: None

7. PNC Bank

PNC Bank is a part of the PNC Financial Services Group, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh. PNC was created when Pittsburgh National Bank and Provident Bank merged in 1983. Several more banks were acquired, including Flagstar and BBVA. Read the complete review of PNC Bank.

— Assets: $549.3 billion

— ATMs: Approximately 60,000 PNC Bank and partner ATMs

— Branches: More than 2,600 in 27 states and Washington, D.C.

8. Truist

Truist was established in 2019 through a merger of BB&T and SunTrust banks. It’s headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and offers many products and services including deposit accounts, credit cards, mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, personal loans and business banking options. Read the complete review of Truist.

— Assets: $527.5 billion

— ATMs: Approximately 2,800

— Branches: Over 1,900 in 17 states and Washington, D.C.

9. Capital One

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One is a subsidiary of financial holding company Capital One, N.A. Read the complete review of Capital One. Capital One’s merger with Discover will be reflected in the next quarterly update.

— Assets: $490.6 billion

— ATMs: Over 70,000 fee-free Capital One, MoneyPass and Allpoint ATMs

— Branches: More than 200 located in New York, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

10. TD Bank

Founded more than 150 years ago, TD Bank is a subsidiary of Toronto-Dominion Bank. It’s based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and offers many banking products, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, personal loans and more. Read the complete review of TD Bank.

— Assets: $366.5 billion

— ATMs: Over 2,600

— Branches: Over 1,100 in 15 states and Washington, D.C.

11. BMO Bank

Founded in 1882, BMO is headquartered in Chicago. Its parent company is the Bank of Montreal. The bank used to be known as BMO Harris, but rebranded in 2022 as part of its acquisition of Bank of the West. Read the complete review of BMO Bank.

— Assets: $257 billion

— ATMs: More than 1,400, as well as access to 40,000 in the Allpoint network

— Branches: Approximately 1,000 in 22 states

12. First Citizens Bank

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, First Citizens is the largest family-controlled bank in the United States. It was founded in 1898. It offers a wide variety of consumer banking products, in addition to wealth management, commercial banking and business service products. In 2023 it acquired Silicon Valley Bank. Read the complete review of First Citizens Bank.

— Assets: $228.6 billion

— ATMs: Over 600

— Branches: More than 500 in 22 states

13. Morgan Stanley Private Bank

Morgan Stanley Private Bank offers savings and checking accounts that were previously available from E-Trade Bank, which Morgan Stanley acquired in October 2020. The bank offers a savings account that earns a high APY, as well as free and interest-bearing checking accounts. Read the complete review of Morgan Stanley Bank.

— Assets: $223.8 billion

— ATMs: You can access cash at more than 2 million ATMs worldwide that display the Mastercard, Maestro or STAR network logos.

— Branches: None

14. Citizens Bank

Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a wide variety of retail and commercial banking products and services. Customers have access to deposit accounts, prepaid cards, credit cards, mortgages, student loans, auto loans, personal loans, financial planning services and more. Read the complete review of Citizens Bank .

— Assets: $220 billion

— ATMs: Approximately 3,000

— Branches: More than 1,000 branches in 14 states and Washington, D.C.

15. Fifth Third Bank

With a history that dates back to 1858, Fifth Third Bank offers a wide variety of banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, credit cards, mortgages, business banking, insurance and more. Fifth Third Bank is headquartered in Cincinnati. Read the complete review of Fifth Third Bank.

— Assets: $211.9 billion

— ATMs: More than 2,400 Fifth Third Bank ATMs, plus access to more than 40,000 fee-free ATMs through the Allpoint, Presto! and 7-Eleven networks

— Branches: More than 1,000 in 11 states

16. M&T Bank

Founded in 1856 and based in Buffalo, New York, M&T Bank is a full-service personal, business and commercial bank. It offers numerous checking, saving, lending and investment products. Read the complete review of M&T Bank.

— Assets: $209.8 billion

— ATMs: Over 1,600

— Branches: Nearly 1,000 located in 11 states and Washington, D.C.

17. Huntington National Bank

Founded in 1866, Huntington National Bank is a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Inc., a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Huntington National Bank offers many types of deposit accounts, as well as credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, personal loans, wealth management, investing, insurance and more. Read the complete review of Huntington National Bank.

— Assets: $208.1 billion

— ATMs: Over 1,600

— Branches: More than 1,000 across 13 states

18. American Express National Bank

Headquartered in Sandy, Utah, American Express National Bank was founded in 1989 and its online bank opened in 2009. It offers a wide variety of banking products and services for customers, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit and personal loans. Read the complete review of American Express National Bank.

— Assets: 203.4 billion

— ATMs: More than 1.5 million worldwide

— Branches: None

19. KeyBank

Established more than 190 years ago, KeyBank is based in Cleveland. It offers deposit, lending, cash management and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states. Read the complete review of KeyBank.

— Assets: $185.7 billion

— ATMs: More than 40,000 KeyBank and Allpoint ATMs

— Branches: More than 900 branches in 16 states

20. Ally Bank

Headquartered in Detroit, Ally Bank is an online-only bank. It offers many deposit accounts, including checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit, as well as credit cards, mortgages, auto loans and investment products. Read the complete review of Ally Bank.

— Assets: $182.3 billion

— ATMs: More than 75,000 via the Allpoint and MoneyPass networks

— Branches: None

Update 06/13/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.