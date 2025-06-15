20 Top Global Universities in Arabic-Speaking Countries

Top-ranked colleges in Arabic-speaking countries are diverse Four countries are represented on this regional list of top-ranked global universities in…

Top-ranked colleges in Arabic-speaking countries are diverse

Four countries are represented on this regional list of top-ranked global universities in Arabic-speaking countries. Best Global Universities is a U.S. News ranking category intended to annually provide insight into how universities compare worldwide. The ranking criteria focus only on schools’ overall academic research and reputations, not on their separate undergraduate or graduate programs. Among the 20 top universities on this list, based on the 2025-2026 rankings of 96 institutions, eight are in Saudi Arabia — including the top three — followed by seven in Egypt. The rest are in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Here are the top 20 Best Global Universities in Arabic-speaking countries for 2025-2026, per U.S. News data.

20. Prince Sattam Bin Abdulaziz University

Location: Al Kharj, Saudi Arabia

Best Global Universities rank: 487 (tie)

The university has 18 colleges across scientific, health, humanities and applied fields, including college of engineering, applied medical sciences, pharmacy and education. As part of the Saudi Green Initiative, the school’s Green University initiative aims to plant 100,000 seedlings and other forms of vegetation across 24,000 square meters on campus. In other global rankings, the university ranks No. 45 in polymer science, No. 58 in civil engineering and No. 70 in green and sustainable science and technology. Its vision is to be “distinguished in education, competitive in research in support of knowledge economy, and effective in partnerships and social responsibility,” according to its website.

19. Hamad Bin Khalifa University–Qatar

Location: Doha, Qatar

Best Global Universities rank: 479 (tie)

Hamad Bin Khalifa University–Qatar offers four bachelor’s degrees in engineering fields and 43 master’s and doctorate degrees. The university was established in 2010 and is a member of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development. It has more than 20 colleges, institutes and research centers, among them the Qatar Computing Research Institute, Qatar Biomedical Research Institute, Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute and the Global Institute for Strategic Research. There are numerous core research facilities in areas ranging from stem cell to bioinformatics. The university also has 13 sports clubs, including badminton, chess, cricket, squash and table tennis, and ranks 212th globally in computer science.

18. Prince Sultan University

Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Best Global Universities rank: 445 (tie)

Prince Sultan University was established in 1998 as the first private, nonprofit college in the kingdom. Between 2001 and 2003, a women’s college was established at the university, 119 women were admitted and degree programs in information systems and computer science were opened to them. The university houses 22 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in six colleges: business administration, architecture and design, humanities and sciences, computer and information sciences, engineering, and law. Its Center for Sustainability and Climate is a commitment to participating in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, a global agenda adopted by the UN in 2015 to achieve 17 sustainable development goals by 2030.

17. Taif University

Location: Taif, Saudi Arabia

Best Global Universities rank: 440 (tie)

Although Taif University began offering courses under its current name in 2004, its roots go back to 1980, when education faculty of King Abdulaziz University began educating 265 students — mostly women — in Taif. The main campus is in the emirate of Makkah and there are three branch campuses in Taraba, Ranyah and Khurma. Taif has 14 colleges, including five medical colleges and four science and engineering colleges. In other U.S. News global rankings categories, Taif has an enrollment of more than 36,000 students, including more than 1,100 international students, and ranks No. 90 in polymer science, No. 91 in plant and animal science and No. 119 in optics.

16. Assiut University

Location: Assiut, Egypt

Best Global Universities rank: 427 (tie)

Established in 1957, Assiut University is one of Egypt’s oldest universities and lays claim to being the first university in a region known as Upper Egypt to offer students scientific education and training. It houses more than 20 faculties and institutes, including the Faculty of Sugar and Integrated Industries Technology. Assiut is home to about 75,000 undergraduate students and 18,000 grad students, according to its website. The school also offers diplomas and short courses that are open to alumni. Globally, the university ranks No. 75 in polymer science, No. 123 in pharmacology and toxicology, No. 128 in mathematics and No. 170 in chemistry.

15. Khalifa University

Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Best Global Universities rank: 399 (tie)

More than 90% of students attending Khalifa University are awarded scholarships, and the student-teacher ratio is 10:1. The university has 13 specialized research centers, such as the 6G Research Center and a Polar Research Center, and three colleges: medicine and health sciences, computing and mathematical sciences, and engineering and physical sciences. The university has numerous other research groups, labs and offices, including the Chemical Crystallography Laboratory and the Masdar Institute Environmental Monitoring Platform. Additionally, the Body Museum is a permanent exhibition that provides a look inside human bodies preserved through the process of plastination. Worldwide, Khalifa ranks No. 84 in chemical engineering and No. 96 in green and sustainable science and technology.

14. Alexandria University

Location: Alexandria, Egypt

Best Global Universities rank: 360 (tie)

Alexandria University was founded in 1938 as a branch of Fouad University — which later became Cairo University — and became independent in 1942. It was known as Farouk University until 1952 and currently enrolls more than 218,000 students. University-affiliated researchers hold dozens of patents across the faculties of science, engineering, veterinary medicine, agriculture and physical education. The public university has 11 hospitals and nearly 50 libraries, and established Beirut Arab University in Lebanon in 1960. In other U.S. News global rankings categories, Alexandria University is No. 47 in plant and animal science, No. 48 in polymer science and No. 61 in pharmacology and toxicology.

13. Ain Shams University

Location: Cairo, Egypt

Best Global Universities rank: 357 (tie)

Ain Shams University was founded in 1950 and originally was located at the site of a former royal palace. The school has seven campuses, including one exclusively for its women’s college, and more than 140,000 students. There are more than 20 academic faculties across fields such as agriculture, archaeology, business and medicine, with 5,000 doctors working at the university’s eight hospitals. In other U.S. News global rankings, Ain Shams ranks No. 66 in pharmacology and toxicology, No. 71 in polymer science, No. 106 in optics and No. 107 in agricultural sciences.

12. King Khalid University

Location: Abha, Saudi Arabia

Best Global Universities rank: 354 (tie)

King Khalid University was established in 1998 with the merger of King Saud University and Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University. KKU has 27 campuses and more than 61,000 students. Among its 26 colleges are eight applied colleges and colleges of law, engineering, pharmacy, tourism and hospitality, and Shariah and fundamentals of religion. The university also boasts five scientific associations, 10 scientific journals and nine research centers, including Prince Sultan for Environment and Tourism, Artificial Intelligence, and Bee Products. In other U.S. News global rankings, King Khalid ranks No. 49 in polymer science, No. 62 in optics, No. 73 in pharmacology and toxicology, and No. 93 in condensed matter physics.

11. United Arab Emirates University

Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Best Global Universities rank: 333 (tie)

The country’s first president, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahayan, founded United Arab Emirates University in 1976. The school has nine colleges in addition to its university college and college of graduate studies, and more than 17,500 on-campus students from 89 countries. Affiliated researchers combined have nearly 300 patents. In research, UAEU boasts 10 world-class research centers, 471 labs, nearly 600 ongoing research projects, two virtual research institutes and a science and innovation park. In other U.S. News global rankings, UAEU ranks No. 105 in agricultural sciences, No. 233 in engineering and No. 249 in mathematics.

10. Zagazig University

Location: Zagazig, Egypt

Best Global Universities rank: 314 (tie)

Zagazig University opened in 1969 as a branch of Ain Shams University and now has 25 colleges ranging from agriculture, commerce and law to nursing, veterinary medicine and dentistry. Nearly 164,000 students attend, including more than 7,000 international students. Among its institutes is The Higher Institute of Near East Civilizations. In other U.S. News global rankings, Zagazig ranks No. 49 in mathematics and No. 42 in plant and animal science, No. 97 in computer science artificial intelligence, No. 137 in food science and technology, No. 151 in energy and fuels, No. 164 in green and sustainable science and technology, and No. 188 in pharmacology and toxicology.

9. King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals

Location: Dhahran, Saudi Arabia

Best Global Universities rank: 314 (tie)

A royal decree established King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals in 1963, originally as the College of Petroleum and Minerals. It began transitioning in 2019 from a government institution to a nonprofit school. The university has six colleges and a business school, with programs ranging from aerospace engineering and global studies to bioengineering and integrated design. In other U.S. News global rankings categories, KFUPM ranks No. 46 in engineering, No. 68 in green and sustainable science and technology, No. 79 in energy and fuels, No. 83 in chemistry, No. 96 in chemical engineering and No. 98 in polymer science.

8. Qatar University

Location: Doha, Qatar

Best Global Universities rank: 310 (tie)

Qatar University was established in 1977 and has 12 colleges, among them law, medicine, sport sciences, and Shariah and Islamic studies. It has nearly 20 research centers and is engaged in more than 500 collaborative projects with more than 130 countries. In other U.S. News global rankings categories, the school is No. 73 in polymer science, No. 79 in electrical and electronic engineering, No 108 in chemical engineering, No. 110 in computer science, No. 111 in engineering, No. 116 in green and sustainable science and technology, No. 158 in computer science artificial intelligence, No. 159 in environmental engineering, No. 163 in energy and fuels and No. 168 in pharmacology and toxicology.

7. Mansoura University

Location: Mansoura, Egypt

Best Global Universities rank: 301

A presidential decree established this school in 1972, and a year later its name was changed from East Delta University to Mansoura University. The 300-acre campus has nearly 20 academic divisions, including engineering, dentistry, tourism and hotels, and computers and information. Its hospitals and medical centers house more than 3,600 doctors who manage more than 1.8 million patient visits each year. In other U.S. News global rankings categories, Mansoura is No. 10 in mathematics, No. 72 in pharmacology and toxicology, No. 108 in civil engineering, No. 114 in computer science artificial intelligence, No. 137 in plant and animal science and No. 221 in surgery.

6. Al Azhar University

Location: Cairo, Egypt

Best Global Universities rank: 281 (tie)

Al Azhar University, recognized as the oldest existing degree-granting university in Egypt, dates back to around 972 A.D. and has influenced Islamic education worldwide. The school, originally built as an assembly mosque, is renowned for Arabic and Islamic studies and has nearly 30 faculties and institutes. The current enrollment is more than 43,000 students, with more than 5,400 international students. In other U.S. News global rankings categories, Al Azhar ranks No. 26 in polymer science, No. 38 in pharmacology and toxicology, No. 65 in biology and biochemistry, No. 98 in mathematics, No. 104 in plant and animal science and No. 196 in chemistry.

5. Cairo University

Location: Giza, Egypt

Best Global Universities rank: 248 (tie)

Before becoming a state university in 1925, Cairo University opened as a private school — Egyptian University — in 1908. It was first housed in a mansion rented from a Greek cigarette tycoon. CU’s current enrollment tops 259,000, including more than 8,000 international students. Across administration and two dozen faculties are more than 150 centers, including the Center for Surveys and Statistical Applications, Genomic Medicine Center and Space Science Center. In other U.S. News global rankings categories, the university ranks No. 10 in pharmacology and toxicology, No. 19 in mathematics, No. 34 in polymer science, No. 64 in food science and technology, No. 73 in plant and animal science and No. 82 in agricultural sciences.

4. University of Sharjah

Location: Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Best Global Universities rank: 245 (tie)

The University of Sharjah was founded in 1997, introduced University Hospital Sharjah and University Dental Hospital Sharjah in 2011, and has 15 colleges and several campuses. Current enrollment includes nearly 21,000 students from more than 100 countries. Three major research institutes and centers are devoted to science and engineering, medical and health sciences, and humanities and social sciences. There’s also an infectious disease research group. In other U.S. News global rankings, the university ranks No. 3 in green and sustainable science and technology, No. 13 in energy and fuels, No. 47 in engineering, No. 294 in clinical medicine and No. 353 in general social sciences.

3. King Saud University

Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Best Global Universities rank: 146 (tie)

King Saud University opened in 1957 as the first institute of higher education in Saudi Arabia. It was established by royal decree of King Saud bin Abdulaziz and is home to six research institutes. KSU’s current enrollment of more than 35,000 includes about 4,300 international students. In other U.S. News global rankings, KSU ranks in a tie at No. 4 in pharmacology and toxicology, No. 8 in plant and animal science, No. 10 in polymer science, No. 15 in mathematics, No. 22 in green and sustainable science and technology, No. 29 in both chemistry and public, environmental and occupational health, No. 30 in agricultural sciences, No. 40 in water resources and No. 52 in food science and technology.

2. King Abdullah University of Science & Technology

Location: Thuwal, Saudi Arabia

Best Global Universities rank: 112

King Abdullah University of Science & Technology is a graduate research university that was established in 2009 and has five main areas of scientific and technological emphasis: energy and industrial leadership, health and wellness, sustainable environment and essential needs, and economies of the future. In other U.S. News Best Global rankings, KAUST ranks No. 19 in chemistry, No. 23 in materials science, No. 31 in nanoscience and nanotechnology, No. 35 in both physical chemistry and energy and fuels, No. 36 in physics condensed matter, No. 38 in marine and freshwater biology, tied at No. 42 in optics, No. 64 in chemical engineering, No. 75 in engineering and No. 77 in mechanical engineering.

1. King Abdulaziz University

Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Best Global Universities rank: 102

King Abdulaziz University was founded in 1967 as a private undergraduate school and named after the first monarch in the country’s modern era. It went from a national university to a government university in 1974, and the main campus has separate but identical campuses for men and women. In other U.S. News Best Global Universities categories, KAU ranks No. 14 in polymer science, No. 22 in pharmacology and toxicology, No. 24 in engineering, No. 30 in both chemistry and green and sustainable science and technology, No. 35 in mechanical engineering, No. 36 in environmental engineering, tied at No. 42 in optics, No. 44 in computer science artificial intelligence and No. 48 in computer science.

Top 20 Global Universities in Arabic-Speaking Countries

1. King Abdulaziz University (Saudi Arabia)

2. King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (Saudi Arabia)

3. King Saud University (Saudi Arabia)

4. University of Sharjah (United Arab Emirates)

5. Cairo University (Egypt)

6. Al Azhar University (Egypt)

7. Mansoura University (Egypt)

8. Qatar University (Qatar)

9. King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (Saudi Arabia)

10. Zagazig University (Egypt)

11. United Arab Emirates University (United Arab Emirates)

12. King Khalid University (Saudi Arabia)

13. Ain Shams University (Egypt)

14. Alexandria University (Egypt)

15. Khalifa University (United Arab Emirates)

16. Assiut University (Egypt)

17. Taif University (Saudi Arabia)

18. Prince Sultan University (Saudi Arabia)

19. Hamad Bin Khalifa University–Qatar (Qatar)

20. Prince Sattam Bin Abdulaziz University (Saudi Arabia)

