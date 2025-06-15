15 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

With continued uncertainty over Washington’s policy priorities plus a recent flare-up of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, it seems…

With continued uncertainty over Washington’s policy priorities plus a recent flare-up of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, it seems like Wall Street may continue to focus on low-risk investments in 2025 rather than chase volatile growth plays as investors have in prior years.

But regardless of what the future holds, investors of all types can benefit from including high-quality dividend stocks in their portfolios. Generous and sustained dividends are perhaps the most public evidence of companies with significant, high-quality profits — and equally important, a commitment to sharing their success with shareholders. These companies tend to be more stable, providing peace of mind in volatile times like these.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

There’s no simple screening methodology to identify the best dividend stocks to buy now, but the following stocks are all decent bets with scale of more than $10 billion in market value and a history of dividend growth. Each stock offers a dividend yield of 2.5% or better at current prices as well:

Stock Sector Market value* Dividend yield* AT&T Inc. (ticker: T) Communications $203 billion 3.9% Coca-Cola Co. (KO) Consumer staples $300 billion 2.9% Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Real estate $44 billion 4.2% Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Real estate $61 billion 2.8% Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Financials $13 billion 5.6% Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Health care $133 billion 3.0% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Health care $365 billion 3.4% Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) Consumer staples $43 billion 3.9% Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Energy $63 billion 4.2% Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Industrials $107 billion 2.8% NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Utilities $150 billion 3.2% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Consumer staples $375 billion 2.6% Prologis Inc. (PLD) Real estate $100 billion 3.8% Southern Co. (SO) Utilities $100 billion 3.3% Williams Cos. (WMB) Energy $74 billion 3.3%

*Figures through mid-day June 24.

AT&T Inc. (T)

Sector: Communications Market value: $203 billion Dividend: 3.9%

Amid market volatility in 2025, investors have gravitated toward established, low-risk dividend stocks. And as one of the bluest of the blue-chip stocks on Wall Street with operations since 1882, that certainly describes AT&T. The stock has surged more than 20% this year thanks to its reputation for stability, and that’s on top of a generous dividend. While payouts haven’t grown since a 2022 corporate restructuring, the firm has been steadily paying down debt and improving its operations. And the $1.11 per share in annual dividends is just over half of total expected earnings in 2025, making it quite sustainable — with a good chance that the dividend could increase in the near future, too.

Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

Sector: Consumer staples Market value: $300 billion Dividend: 2.9%

If dividend stocks are generally attractive for their stability, companies in the consumer staples sector should be about as attractive as income stocks get. After all, grocery shoppers need food, toiletries and household products regardless of what macroeconomic trends are making headlines. Among staples stocks, Coca-Cola remains the go-to dividend stock for many investors — including money manager Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), which owns about 10% of the company. Its namesake soft drink, plus Gatorade sports drinks, Minute Maid juices and Gold Peak tea make for a diversified and popular product portfolio. And with more than 130 years of operating history and 63 years of consecutive annual dividend increases after a February boost to payouts, the company offers a steady income stream powered by iconic global brands.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

Sector: Real estate Market value: $44 billion Dividend: 4.2%

Crown Castle is structured as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which means it must deliver 90% of taxable income back to shareholders via dividends. But it’s not your typical real estate firm, operating more than 40,000 cell towers and another 90,000 miles of fiber-optic cables. That makes it a telecom leader with critical infrastructure that it rents to major wireless carriers, providing consistent revenue. And thanks to its in-demand digital infrastructure, shares are up by more than 10% since Jan. 1 thanks to both the low-risk appeal of CCI and also hopes that President Donald Trump’s demands for lower interest rates will take some of the pressure off the debt load taken on by this capital-intensive firm. With a profitable and critical telecom niche, Crown Castle is a dividend stock with staying power.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Sector: Real estate Market value: $61 billion Dividend: 2.8%

Speaking of unique investments in our digital future, Digital Realty is another real estate stock that’s more than just a real estate stock. That’s because DLR specializes in data centers and “colocation services” that are critical to cloud computing, software-as-a-service platforms and other off-site digital storage that has become the norm in the modern business world. If you’ve ever wondered where all that data lives in reality, DLR is the answer. With more than 300 data centers worldwide and operations that span more than 25 countries, this is a company with scale as well as a critical specialty.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)

Sector: Financials Market value: $13 billion Dividend: 5.6%

Franklin Resources is one of the biggest investment banks out there, operating under the global brand Franklin Templeton Investments and commanding about $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of the end of the first quarter. The firm admittedly had a tough 2024 thanks to a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into unlawful practices within one of its funds. That said, the firm’s quarterly dividend is powering higher after an increase from 31 cents to 32 cents per share in December, and shares are are up about 40% from a short-lived 2025 low. That shows Franklin Resources is pushing past its prior troubles, and that investors like the juicy dividend and massive scale of this financial leader.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

Sector: Health care Market value: $133 billion Dividend: 3.0%

While many investors may think of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) or Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) when they think of Big Pharma leaders, Gilead is representative of the next generation of drugmakers. Back in 2005, the company was barely tallying more than $2 billion a year in revenue — and now, two decades later, it’s pushing $30 billion with its forward revenue forecasts. That’s thanks to its strong product pipeline and high-margin treatments for otherwise unserved patient populations, including people suffering from unique cancers and HIV/AIDS. Dividends have surged from 43 cents per quarter at the end of 2015 to 79 cents per quarter at present. What’s more, dividends are less than 40% of 2025’s earnings forecast, hinting that more dividend increases could be in store.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Sector: Health care Market value: $365 billion Dividend: 3.4%

It’s hard to have a list of the best dividend stocks to buy without including J&J. The firm is one of the most iconic blue-chip stocks on Wall Street, with 140 years of operations and a stellar AAA credit rating that is better than every other stock on Wall Street — save Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), the only other AAA-rated U.S. stock. It is one of the 30 largest U.S. corporations by market value and produces branded pharmaceuticals like blockbuster autoimmune treatment Stelara, best-in-class surgical products and sutures, and medical devices like high-tech heart meters. With 63 consecutive years of dividend growth after a hike this April, J&J continues to prove its staying power to income-oriented investors.

[7 Best Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy in 2025]

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB)

Sector: Consumer staples Market value: $43 billion Dividend: 3.9%

Kimberly-Clark is the paper products powerhouse behind Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kleenex, Cottonelle and other ubiquitous household brands. These products are mainstays of any budget in both good times and bad, meaning KMB is a blue-chip stock that can endure regardless of the macroeconomic environment. From a dividend growth perspective, the company has paid distributions to shareholders for nearly a century and just marked its 53rd consecutive year of increased dividends after boosting payouts in May. Sure, there may not be breakneck growth or innovation ahead for its products — but in an uncertain environment where investors are looking for a safe haven, this dominant blue-chip staples stock has a lot to offer.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)

Sector: Energy Market value: $63 billion Dividend: 4.2%

It’s admittedly hard to trust energy stocks in a volatile marketplace, with fears of inflation as well as geopolitical unrest in the Middle East. Throw in potential regulatory changes in Washington adding to the uncertainty, and many energy companies seem like more of a swing trade than a long-term dividend holding. However, Kinder Morgan stands apart from integrated oil stocks or exploration firms, operating as a “midstream” oil and gas company with roughly 83,000 miles of pipelines and 140 terminal facilities across the U.S. This more stable business model fuels consistent earnings as well as consistent dividends. At the end of 2023, KMI closed a more than $1.8 billion acquisition of additional pipeline assets to expand its empire further — and with shares up more than 40% in the last 12 months, this is an energy sector dividend leader with strong momentum right now.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)

Sector: Industrials Market value: $107 billion Dividend: 2.8%

Aerospace and defense giant Lockheed is always a safe bet thanks to being one of the world’s long-term leaders in the defense sector. That includes past innovations such as the F-117 stealth fighter. With current geopolitical unrest in the Middle East, there’s obvious reasons to consider LMT and the defense sector as a stable investment for the foreseeable future. Beyond the near-term news, however, this stock has a long-term record of dividends. Its generous $3.30 quarterly payout is double what it was in 2016. Lockheed has relationships and expertise that matter in Washington, and draft budgets we’ve seen so far in 2025 actually bolster Department of Defense and Homeland Security spending even as Congress looks to severely cut other parts of government. With a strong history and a strong current value proposition, this dividend stock seems like a safe bet.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Sector: Utilities Market value: $150 billion Dividend: 3.2%

Utilities are go-to stocks for many dividend investors, as power is a necessity that sees reliable demand year after year. And particularly in the U.S., the regulated nature of the industry, coupled with geographic monopolies, make any significant disruption to operations at utility stocks like NEE highly unlikely. That’s particularly true given NextEra is the largest publicly traded utility on Wall Street by a wide margin, and therefore the logical choice in the sector for those seeking dividend stocks. After a recent bump in its quarterly dividend to 56.65 cents, payouts are more than triple what they were as recently as 2014. And with current payouts only about two-thirds of total earnings, more dividend hikes may be coming in the future.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

Sector: Consumer staples

Market value: $375 billion

Dividend: 2.6%

Procter & Gamble is the publicly traded company behind iconic staples including Gillette shaving products, Tide and Downy detergents, Crest dental products, Bounty and Charmin paper products, and a host of other items in a global brand portfolio that spans 70 countries. The Cincinnati-based company has been around since 1837, making it one of the oldest U.S. companies out there, and has strung together a stunning 69 straight years of dividend increases. While shares aren’t exactly known for their growth potential given the massive scale and relatively sleepy nature of personal product sales, P&G does offer the kind of stability that many investors prioritize when looking for the best dividend stocks.

Prologis Inc. (PLD)

Sector: Real estate Market value: $100 billion Dividend: 3.8%

Prologis is a logistics hub operator that boasts 1.2 billion square feet of space across warehouses and industrial properties. Not only is it the biggest company of its kind in the U.S., it’s also the largest publicly traded REIT on Wall Street. Top tenants include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and FedEx Corp. (FDX), but other firms with wide-reaching logistics networks also rely heavily on PLD facilities to do business. Thanks to its massive scale and the high barrier to entry for competitors — land is scarce in some key markets, and construction costs are high — Prologis has stability that is hard to match. What’s more, it has a strong history of dividend growth that hints at a bright future, with current quarterly payouts of $1.01, more than triple the 33 cents per share it paid at the end of 2014.

Southern Co. (SO)

Sector: Utilities Market value: $100 billion Dividend: 3.3%

Previously mentioned NextEra was flagged as the leader in the utility sector as measured by market value. Southern Co. is next in line, with an impressive network of its own that includes electricity and natural gas operations that range from Illinois to Tennessee to Georgia. Incorporated back in 1945, it now serves 9 million total customers in regions with growing populations and consistent demand. That makes it a tremendous prospect for investors looking for long-term stability. Shares are up about 15% in the past 12 months to handily outpace the S&P 500 in the same period. And after an April boost in its payout to 74 cents a share, dividends have been boosted for 24 consecutive years, proving this firm’s long-term commitment to its shareholders.

Williams Cos. (WMB)

Sector: Energy Market value: $74 billion Dividend: 3.3%

Another midstream energy company, Williams is noteworthy thanks to a unique business model that leaves it relatively insulated from the ups and downs of commodity prices. A transportation and infrastructure specialist, it operates more than 33,000 miles of pipelines, 29 processing facilities and about 24 million barrels of storage capacity across the U.S. That gives WMB a built-in mechanism for steady dividend payments as a “toll taker” that simply moves fossil fuels around the U.S. Shares are up about 40% over the past year, handily outperforming many other energy stocks thanks to this low-risk value proposition. What’s more, quarterly dividends were boosted to 50 cents per share in January — up significantly from 20 cents per share in 2016 after trouble with its cash flows and distribution coverage ratios resulted in a dividend cut. With almost a decade of dividend growth to rebuild goodwill on Wall Street, now may be the time to consider Williams once more.

More from U.S. News

5 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks and ETFs to Buy Now

9 of the Best Bond ETFs to Buy for 2025

7 Best Drone Stocks to Buy in 2025

15 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/25/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.