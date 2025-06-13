13 Pool and Water Safety Tips for the Summer

Beat the summer heat safely Summer heat and humidity can make finding the nearest body of water a tempting choice.…

Beat the summer heat safely

Summer heat and humidity can make finding the nearest body of water a tempting choice. Maybe you find relief from the heat in a local swimming pool, the ocean, a nearby river or even a backyard splash pool. In addition to staying hydrated, jumping in the water is a great way to cool off during the summer and spend time with family and friends.

Still, it’s important to keep safety in mind.

“Each summer, families start spending more time in and around the water,” says Jenny McCuiston, a former Olympic Trials swimmer and cofounder of Goldfish Swim School Franchise. “Heading to the pool with friends and family is a wonderful way to spend quality time together and have the kids exercise and play. Water and summer, after all, go hand in hand.”

Staying safe while having fun

It’s crucial to maintain safety and stay vigilant while you’re at the pool to lower the risk of drownings. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that 380 children younger than age 15 died from drowning in 2021, a 12% increase compared with 2020. Of those who drowned, 75% were children five years or younger. The commission called childhood drownings a public health crisis.

Adults are vulnerable to water accidents and drownings as well. An estimated 4,000 people die each year from unintentional drownings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No matter where you’re swimming, safety should be key. Here are 13 tips and strategies to promote water safety, from preparation to staying safe in the water and how to help someone who’s struggling:

1. Teach water safety.

Before you even arrive at a pool, you can prepare by helping everyone around you learn water safety rules. Even if you’re aware of water safety practices, it’s not enough. Your kids and other responsible adults helping to watch any children should learn them as well.

“Being water smart is more than having swimming skills. It’s about knowing what to do in a water emergency, understanding key safety practices and building confidence in aquatic environments,” says Chris Whipple, who is part of the Aquatics Sub-Council of the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council.

Take advantage of swim classes and water safety programs through your local pool.

“Ensure your family knows how to swim, take swimming lessons and educate children about the dangers of open water,” advises Lindsay Mondick, senior director of innovative priorities, who oversees aquatics at the YMCA of the USA.

Programs such as Safety Around Water through the YMCA are available in many communities.

Find swim lessons through the Red Cross here.

Some of the basic water safety rules that you’ll want to share with kids include:

— Never swim alone. Having someone else who’s watching out for your safety is crucial at all times. Don’t enter the water unless there’s a lifeguard at the pool or a responsible friend. For kids, a parent or guardian who could help in the event of a mishap in the water must be present.

— Don’t run. Trips and falls near a body of water can be deadly, so be sure your kids do not run.

— Wear life jackets. Even if they aren’t the most fashionable, life jackets are life-saving. Especially in open water or while boating, be sure to wear a life jacket that fits and is buckled properly.

— Enter the water feet-first. Pools will have signage to show you where it’s okay to dive in. In all other bodies of water, enter feet-first. Even if you can see the bottom and it looks like deep water, you’ll still want to enter feet first, because water depth can be deceiving.

2. Designate a water guardian.

Even if lifeguards are present, keep your eyes on your kids at all times. Kids are naturally curious and are always willing to push the limits without knowing the true hazards.

While lifeguards do their best to watch out for danger, they’re often watching dozens of people at a time, which can make it difficult to notice anything until there’s a true emergency.

The YMCA has a public service campaign called Phones Down, Eyes Up that aims to cut distractions and keep families focused and vigilant around the water.

One component of the campaign is designating a distraction-free “water watcher” to supervise kids around bodies of water. The YMCA recommends that this “water watcher” should be switched out every 15 to 20 minutes. They also provide a downloadable phone lock screen that can remind you to stay off your phone while you’re responsible for people in the water.

3. Wear bright-colored swimwear.

When shopping for summer swimwear, avoid colors — such as blues, greens, purples, grey, black and white — that could blend in with the water.

Instead, choose swimsuits with bright colors instead. Brightly colored swimsuits will stand out in the water and make it easier to spot a swimmer in need of help.

Neon colors — such as pink, red, orange and yellow — can be seen best in pools, lakes and at water parks to help you keep track of your child more easily.

4. Bring a life jacket and other safety items.

If you or your child are novice swimmers and haven’t yet mastered water safety skills, always wear life jackets in or near a body of water, Mondick says.

Be sure to get life jackets that have been approved by the U.S. Coast Guard. The seal of approval is typically found on the tag inside the jacket.

On boats, everyone on board should have a life jacket available. Those ages 13 and younger are required by federal law to wear a life jacket when a boat is moving (there may be additional state laws to follow). Although life jackets aren’t required for adults, they’re still a good idea to wear anytime a vessel is moving.

Wearing a proper-fitting life jacket is important. If the buckles aren’t secured or if the jacket is too big or too small, it could make an already dangerous situation even worse. The life jacket also should be in good condition, not something that’s breaking apart. You can test the jacket’s buoyancy in the water beforehand to make sure it’s in good condition.

In addition to life jackets, have basic safety items on hand at the pool:

— A working, charged cellphone in case you need to call 911

— First aid kit

— Ring buoy you can toss to someone during a water safety emergency

5. Read the rules.

Before you jump in the water, read the rules, which are typically posted in a prominent location. Pool rules and rules for many other swimming areas often include prohibitions on swimming if you have a cold or other contagious disease, running on the pool deck and diving in the shallow end.

Pool rules also typically require swimmers to wear proper swimsuits and all children to be accompanied by an adult. If you take your child swimming, be sure he or she understands and follows the rules.

6. Check the water quality before you swim.

Not all water is safe for swimming. Bacteria, parasites and viruses in water can make it unsafe for swimming.

While more common in warm, standing fresh water, this can occur even in beach areas, where algal blooms may affect water quality and cause respiratory issues.

Water contamination can occur in all types of water, including oceans, creeks and lakes. The best way to stay safe is to check online in advance with your local health department, park district or environmental agency website for any no-swim advisories.

“These are especially common after heavy rainfall, sewage outflows or hot weather,” Mondick says.

When swimming in areas like creeks and lakes, a good way to protect yourself is to not submerge your face and head underwater.

7. Check the water temperature.

Test the water temperature before you get into the pool. Jumping into cold water can shock your body and elevate your heart rate and blood pressure and also slow your muscles, making it difficult to swim.

“Listen to your body,” McCuiston advises. “If it’s too cold for you, it’s going to be too cold for kids. Keep the festivities on dry land if you aren’t comfortable.”

Consider a wetsuit if you or others you’re with are insistent about getting in cooler water, and stay where it’s shallow. In lakes and oceans, deeper water will be colder, and water temperature can shift rapidly.

8. Teach children to stay away from drains.

“Children should not play or swim near drains or suction outlets, especially in spas and shallow pools, and never enter a pool or spa that has a loose, broken or missing drain cover,” says Nikki Fleming, head of the CPSC’s Pool Safely campaign. “Children’s hair, limbs, jewelry or bathing suits can get stuck in a drain or suction opening.”

The Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act requires all public pools and spas to have circulation systems with properly installed anti-entrapment drain covers. Check the drains on every pool and spa, public or private, before allowing kids to swim.

Even with this regulation in place, it’s still a good idea to tie back loose hair when swimming, avoid loose swimwear straps and remove any dangly jewelry when swimming.

When using a spa, be sure to locate the emergency vacuum shutoff before getting in the water.

9. Watch your step.

In swimming pools, you should be able to see the bottom so you can make sure you’re stepping safely. That’s not always the case in natural bodies of water.

“Know the water depth and bottom conditions. Natural bodies of water often have uneven, muddy or rocky bottoms,” Mondick says.

Here are a few tips to stay safe with unpredictable bottom areas:

— Watch out for wildlife to avoid injury.

— Don’t dive in head first, as you don’t know if there are hidden rocks or sudden drop-offs.

— Consider wearing water shoes. This is especially important if you have diabetes, as you may not be able to feel if you get a cut.

10. Stay aware of water currents.

Currents could quickly make a relaxing swim a dangerous adventure. Rip currents are strong narrow currents that can pull swimmers away from shore.

“If caught in one, don’t fight it. Swim parallel to the shore until you’re out of the current, then swim back in,” Mondick advises..

If the body of water you’re visiting has a no-swim sign due to a rip current, avoid swimming there. Additionally, some weather apps provide rip current warnings based on information by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Also avoid swimming, kayaking or paddleboarding near dams, spillways or fast-moving water.

The lifeguards where you are swimming may have signage or flags to indicate safe swimming areas, such as areas that are designated for swimming that boaters will avoid.

11. Don’t hold your breath underwater for an extended time.

Kids love to challenge each other to contests to see who can hold their breath underwater the longest, but this can be dangerous. Holding your breath underwater can disrupt your oxygen and carbon dioxide balance and can lead to passing out.

Want a fun alternative to avoid underwater breath holding? Young swimmers can try “Keep Away” (use a sponge or soft water ball), swim races (avoiding any underwater swimming) and make up their own dance routines in the water.

12. Know what to do in a water emergency: Act, throw, don’t go.

A water emergency can spark feelings of anxiety, fear and panic. Knowing how to respond will help you manage your emotions and to act.

“Your first instinct may be to go toward the person having trouble in the water. Instead, you should throw or reach a life preserver of sorts, and don’t go,” McCuiston says. “That way, you aren’t putting yourself in jeopardy as well, and are truly able to help.”

The best way to save someone struggling in the water may vary depending on the situation, but here are some good basic tips:

— Have someone alert a lifeguard or, if no lifeguards are available, EMS or 911.

— Rescue the person without putting yourself in danger. This may include throwing them a life preserver.

— Perform CPR if you or someone you’re with knows how to do it. Follow any instructions provided by the lifeguard or emergency help.

13. Know how to perform CPR.

Even if a drowning victim goes into cardiac arrest, immediate CPR can double or even triple a victim’s chance of survival, according to the American Heart Association. Bystanders are often the first people available to aid a drowning victim, especially a child, so learning CPR can help save a life.

It is important to get CPR certified. Once you are, make sure to keep your certification current. CPR certification classes are available through many hospitals, community centers and the American Red Cross.

“Don’t assume it’s too late to save someone’s life. Even if he or she is unresponsive, continue performing CPR and do not stop until medical professionals take over,” Fleming advises.

