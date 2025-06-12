12 Great Side Hustles for Retirees

When you retire, you may find living expenses higher than expected. Even with an established budget, inflation and a fluctuating…

When you retire, you may find living expenses higher than expected. Even with an established budget, inflation and a fluctuating market could make it harder to cover monthly costs. In these cases, you may need a part-time job or side hustle to bring in additional income.

Side hustles typically offer flexible hours or the chance to work from home. You may also enjoy the social interactions that come with the job environment. If you are older than your full retirement age, you can work as many hours as you want without impacting your Social Security benefits. For those not yet at full retirement age, there may be limits to the amount you can earn before your Social Security income is temporarily reduced.

Here are 12 side hustles that are a great fit for retirees:

— Bookkeeper

— Collectibles seller

— Customer representative

— Event organizer

— Freelance writer

— Gig economy worker

— Health and wellness coach

— Part-time consultant

— Pet sitter

— Remote tutor

— Retail worker

— Virtual assistant

Recording data and making sure payments are made on time could be a good retirement job for detail-oriented people. As you keep track of finances as a bookkeeper, you’ll have the chance to keep your brain engaged. Those who have already worked in this area have the skills to train newcomers for the role.

Collectibles Seller

Retirees with baseball cards from the past, antiques that have been in the family for generations or a shelf full of keepsakes might consider selling these objects on auction sites. “Retirees can earn a decent income by flipping items they find at thrift stores or garage sales,” said Elliott Kosmicki, a small business consultant in Waunakee, Wisconsin, in an email. “This not only provides a steady income but also keeps them active and engaged. I’ve seen people flip items for a 150% profit margin on platforms like eBay and Etsy.”

Customer Representative

Companies that need customer service representatives may be willing to accommodate retirees who prefer to work from home. Due to their years of experience, seniors often have top-notch personal skills. You could connect from the comfort of your kitchen table and handle questions from callers. This could be a good side hustle if you can relate well to people and enjoy helping them.

Event Organizer

Working as an event coordinatormight be the perfect side hustle for individuals who enjoy planning and organizing activities. This role often includes planning parties, alumni gatherings, conferences or annual fairs. If you find an organization in need of part-time help, you can apply your creativity and organizational skills while connecting with others.

Freelance Writer

Local publications, alum associations and community groups can allow you to put your passion for grammar to use. If you enjoy writing, you could look for a part-time remote position to provide content for online publications. Companies often hire freelance writers to help prepare reports or review products.

Gig Economy Worker

If you love home improvements, you may be able to help others and earn a decent income while doing it. Apps like TaskRabbit and Thumbtack offer various gigs, from handyman services to furniture assembly. These flexible jobs can be tailored to your schedule and physical abilities.

Health and Wellness Coach

Perhaps you worked as a dietitian or fitness instructor during your career. You may enjoy coaching others and can often connect in person or via video conferences. Look online for any certifications you may need to stay current in your area of expertise.

Part-Time Consultant

Retirees who have worked in specialized areas may have expertise to share. Those interested in your niche might be willing to book a consultation or hours of training. Younger workers might appreciate the chance to build a relationship with someone who spent decades in the industry and has lessons to share. “From your favorite hobbies to your unique lifestyle, even your vocational experience, there is no shortage of topics that people are willing to pay for advice on,” says Lori Reeves, a success coach for solopreneurs based in Jackson, Tennessee.

Pet Sitter

For animal lovers, walking the neighborhood dogs every day or week makes for an enjoyable way to earn extra cash. This side hustle provides older adults with an opportunity to get outside and interact regularly with pets. Some jobs may require looking after indoor pets such as house cats or birds for several weeks while a family is away. Sites like Rover, Pet Sitters International and DogVacay can help you get started.

Remote Tutor

With the rise of online education platforms, you can share your knowledge with others by teaching courses. Websites like iTutor.com and Tutor.com allow you to teach students from the comfort of your home. Some retirees may prefer to offer one-on-one tutoring in person to local students.

Retail Worker

From helping customers find merchandise to stocking shelves and checking out customers, a job as a retail worker can give retirees an outlet to socialize and be physically active. Employee discounts are another perk of retail work that can help you save money on food, electronics, clothing and other items on your shopping list.

Virtual Assistant

As businesses embrace remote work, the demand for virtual assistants is rising. If you have administrative skills, you may be able to find part-time positions managing emails, scheduling and performing organizational tasks for small businesses.

