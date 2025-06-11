11 Natural Ways to Lower Blood Pressure

You may not need to take drugs to bring blood pressure down. Do you have high blood pressure? You most…

Do you have high blood pressure? You most likely do without even knowing it.

1. Lose weight

Losing weight can help patients shed pounds and decrease their blood pressure.

2. Exercise

An inactive lifestyle is an invitation for high blood pressure.

3. Drink less alcohol

Raising your beer mug or wine glass can also raise your blood pressure. If you’re having more than a couple of alcoholic beverages a day, cutting down can improve your health.

4. Follow a healthy diet

There is excellent evidence that the DASH and Mediterranean diets can lower blood pressure.

5. Limit salt

Avoiding salt can help keep high blood pressure at bay.

6. Sleep more

Insufficient sleep can elevate your blood pressure.

7. Quit smoking

Not only does smoking damage your lungs that suffer, but it can ruin your heart health as well. With each cigarette, your risk for stroke and heart disease rises along with your blood pressure.

8. Increase potassium

Eating more potassium-rich foods — like bananas — can help lower your blood pressure by about 4 to 5 mmHg, Latina says. The American Heart Association recommends 3,500 milligrams to 5,000 milligrams daily to prevent or treat high blood pressure.

9. Evaluate medications

Certain prescription and over-the-counter medications can increase your blood pressure.

10. Get a furry companion

Having a pet offers many health benefits for owners, such as improved mood, increased socializing, reduced stress, motivation to walk more and better well-being.

11. Meditate

Meditation is increasingly recognized as a valuable tool for lowering blood pressure. It provides an outlet to help manage stress in a positive way.

