10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in the coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild…

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in the coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild recession is a possibility. It may become difficult for investors to find reliable growth stocks to buy if elevated interest rates, tariffs and policy uncertainty have a negative impact on U.S. consumers.

Nevertheless, growth stocks outperformed value stocks in 2024, and investors anticipate that trend will continue as the Federal Reserve eventually cuts interest rates further. Here are 10 of CFRA analysts’ top growth stocks that have reported at least 15% annual revenue growth in the past three years:

Stock Upside Potential From June 9 Close Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 15.6% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 18.7% Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) 25.7% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 15.1% Intuit Inc. (INTU) 7.6% ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) 8.7% American Express Co. (AXP) 6.1% Morgan Stanley (MS) 11.4% Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) 2.6% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 11.6%

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Nvidia’s revenue grew 69% year-over-year in the fiscal first quarter, while its net income grew 26%. Analyst Angelo Zino says penetration into edge devices and additional software opportunities have Nvidia positioned to continue to deliver impressive growth numbers. Zino projects 52% revenue growth in fiscal 2026 and 22% growth in fiscal 2027. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $165 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $142.63 on June 9.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom reported 43% revenue growth in fiscal 2024 and has maintained 20% growth as of the most recent quarter, including 46% growth in artificial intelligence-related revenue. Zino says Broadcom’s growth in AI semiconductor sales has exceeded expectations, and the company is on track to exceed a $20 billion annual run rate in the July quarter. He projects Broadcom will maintain a roughly 60% annual growth rate in AI semiconductors revenue through at least calendar year 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $290 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $244.28 on June 9.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces brand-name prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. In the first quarter, Lilly reported 45% revenue growth, including impressive 113% revenue growth for diabetes and weight-loss drug Mounjaro. Revenue from diabetes and weight-loss drug Zepbound also surged 346% year over year. Analyst Sel Hardy says an aging U.S. population and high demand for GLP-1 drugs will remain growth tailwinds for Lilly. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $973 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $773.58 on June 9.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir is a tech company that builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been supported by impressive growth numbers. In the first quarter, Palantir reported 39% revenue growth, including 71% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 45% growth in U.S. government revenue. Even after its big run, analyst Janice Quek says Palantir’s stellar growth outlook suggests more upside ahead. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $152 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $132.06 on June 9.

Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Intuit produces accounting and management, tax preparation and personal finance software. In its fiscal third quarter, Intuit reported 15% revenue growth, including 31% growth in its Credit Karma business and 19% growth in its Global Business Solutions Group segment. Quek says Intuit’s investments in AI features are already paying off, driving higher customer conversion rates and supporting use of premium services. She projects elevated double-digit revenue growth in the medium term, including 15.1% growth in fiscal 2025 and 12.3% growth in fiscal 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $823 price target for INTU stock, which closed at $764.38 on June 9.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

ServiceNow provides cloud-based applications used to manage and automate workplace processes and workflows. In the first quarter, ServiceNow reported revenue growth of 18.5% and net income growth of 32.5%. Subscription revenues were up 19%, current remaining performance obligations were up 22% and ServiceNow’s number of customers with more than $5 million in annual contract volume was up 20% on an annual basis. Quek says ServiceNow has positive large deal momentum, and she projects 18.8% revenue growth in 2025. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $1,116 price target for NOW stock, which closed at $1,026.56 on June 9.

American Express Co. (AXP)

American Express is a financial services company that specializes in credit cards, digital payments and travel services. In the first quarter, American Express reported 7% revenue growth, 6% net income growth and 6% total card member spending growth. Analyst Alexander Yokum says American Express’ focus on higher-end customers makes it better positioned than its competitors to navigate a potential economic downturn. Yokum says the top 10% of earners account for about 50% of all credit card spending. He projects 9% revenue growth for American Express in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $320 price target for AXP stock, which closed at $301.55 on June 9.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest U.S. investment banks. Morgan Stanley reported 17% revenue growth in the first quarter, including an impressive 45% year-over-year growth in equities trading revenue. Analyst Kenneth Leon says Morgan Stanley will be one of the big winners when the investment banking industry rebounds. In fact, Leon estimates financial sponsors have held off on monetizing more than $1 trillion in private equity investments in the past two years, a trend that creates major future growth opportunities for Morgan Stanley. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $147 price target for MS stock, which closed at $131.93 on June 9.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Shares of microprocessor and graphics semiconductor stock Advanced Micro Devices are up a whopping 5,146% over the past decade. AMD reported 36% revenue growth and an impressive 476% net income growth in the first quarter. Zino says AMD’s next-generation EPYC processors are supporting strong data center central processing unit sales growth. He is bullish on AMD’s expanding portfolio and says AMD has secured the second spot behind Nvidia in the data center AI chip market. Zino projects 23% revenue growth in 2025 and 18% growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $125 price target for AMD stock, which closed at $121.73 on June 9.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Goldman Sachs is one of the world’s leading investment banks and securities companies. In the first quarter, Goldman reported 6% revenue growth and 15% net income growth. Global banking and markets revenue was up 10%, while equity trading revenue was up 27% in the quarter. Leon says Goldman is on track for a big second half of 2025, supported by strong equity trading activity. Like Morgan Stanley, Leon says Goldman can take advantage of more than $1 trillion in private equity investments in need of monetization. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $685 price target for GS stock, which closed at $613.46 on June 9.

