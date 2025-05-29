Zscaler: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The cloud-based information security provider posted revenue of $678 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $666.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Zscaler expects its per-share earnings to range from 79 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $705 million to $707 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Zscaler expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.18 to $3.19 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.66 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZS

