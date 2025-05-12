ZoomInfo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $26.8 million.…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $26.8 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $305.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $296 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, ZoomInfo expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $295 million to $298 million for the fiscal second quarter.

ZoomInfo expects full-year earnings in the range of 96 cents to 98 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.2 billion to $1.21 billion.

