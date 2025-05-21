Zoom: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $254.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The video-conferencing company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Zoom expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.36 to $1.37.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.2 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Zoom expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.56 to $5.59 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.8 billion to $4.81 billion.

