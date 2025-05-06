Zoetis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $631 million.…

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The animal health company posted revenue of $2.22 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.

Zoetis expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.20 to $6.30 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZTS

