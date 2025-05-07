Zillow: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $8 million. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 41 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The real estate website operator posted revenue of $598 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $588.6 million.

