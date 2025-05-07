Zillow: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $8 million. The…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $8 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 41 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $598 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $588.6 million.

