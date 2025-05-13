Zevra Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.1 million…

CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its first quarter.

The Celebration, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $20.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.8 million.

