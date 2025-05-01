Zeta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.6 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing technology company posted revenue of $264.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $253.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Zeta said it expects revenue in the range of $295 million to $298 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion.

