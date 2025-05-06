Plastic Surgery Financing Options: 6 Best Loans for 2025

From face-lifts to liposuction to breast enhancements, cosmetic surgery is more popular than ever. There were nearly 1.6 million procedures…

From face-lifts to liposuction to breast enhancements, cosmetic surgery is more popular than ever. There were nearly 1.6 million procedures completed in 2023 (up 5% from the previous year), according to the most recent statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

While plastic surgery might leave you looking your best, brace for a dent in your bank account. “Cosmetic procedures are almost always considered elective and not medically necessary, so they’re not typically covered by insurance, leaving the entire financial burden on the patient,” says Jill Behm, senior vice president and general manager of cosmetic at Synchrony, which issues CareCredit, a credit card for health and wellness purchases.

If you are interested in elective cosmetic surgery but don’t have the cash up front, you can look into financing options such as personal loans. Here are six top personal loans for plastic surgery, as well as tips on how to choose which loan — or alternate financing — is right for you.

Best Personal Loans for Cosmetic Surgery Financing

Best for No Fees: LightStream

APR:

11.39%-25.29% Loan amounts: $5,000 to $100,000

Terms: Up to 240 months

Why We Picked It

Medical financing loans from LightStream start at an 11.39% annual percentage rate for those with excellent credit who set up automatic payments. The entire application can be completed digitally, making it a convenient option to fund your cosmetic surgery.

Pros

— Auto-pay discount.

— There are no origination fees, late fees or prepayment penalties.

— Plenty of term options from which to choose.

Cons

— No prequalification or preapproval available.

— Minimum loan amount may be higher than what some borrowers need.

— Customer service is not available every day.

Best for Low APR: Discover

APR: 7.99% to 24.99%

Loan amounts: $2,500 to $40,000

Terms: 36 to 84 months

Why We Picked It

Discover is a well-known, reputable lender offering a competitive starting APR. Also, those who have lower-cost procedures can borrow as little as $2,500.

Pros

— No up-front fees.

— A rate quote without a hard credit check is available.

— Lower starting loan amount compared with other lenders.

Cons

— You cannot use a cosigner.

— There are no loan discounts available.

Best Loan Amount Flexibility: Upstart

APR: 6.7% to 35.99%

Loan amounts: $1,000 to $50,000

Terms: 36 or 60 months

Why We Picked It

Upstart has strong customer ratings and a large loan amount range that should cover the majority of cosmetic procedures. If you want to have a fast application process, Upstart can also get you funded in 24 hours, though timing can vary depending on when you apply and your situation. There will be an origination fee tacked on, however, so keep that in mind when comparing costs.

Pros

— Prequalification is available.

— Funding can be as quick as one business day.

— No prepayment penalties.

Cons

— The lender may charge an origination fee of up to 12%.

— The top end of the APR range is high.

— Fewer repayment term options than some lenders.

Best Flexible Term Options: Upgrade

APR: 7.99% to 35.99%

Loan amounts: $1,000 to $50,000

Terms: 24 to 84 months

Why We Picked It

With a range of repayment terms and an easy online application process, Upgrade personal loans are a good option for people who want flexibility. You can check your rate in minutes with no hard credit inquiry and then apply and get funded in one day. Your cost depends on your credit, however, so watch out for high origination fees and APRs if your score is on the lower side.

Pros

— Auto-pay discount available.

— Joint applications are permitted.

— Prequalification is available.

Cons

— Origination fees can be as high as 9.99%.

— APR can get high for some borrowers.

— There are late fees if you are overdue by 15 days.

Best for Fast Funding: SoFi

APR: 8.99% to 29.49%

Loan amounts: $5,000 to $100,000

Terms: 24 to 84 months

Why We Picked It

SoFi is a popular personal loan provider for a number of reasons, from not charging any mandatory fees to the fast turnaround on funding. It also has stellar customer ratings. Just be mindful that if you don’t have strong credit, this might not be the best choice for you.

Pros

— No late fees or prepayment penalties. Borrowers have the option to select a loan with no origination fee.

— Auto-pay discount is available.

— Same-day funding in some cases.

Cons

— The APR could be higher than other lenders.

— The minimum loan amount may be too high for some.

— Borrowers need strong credit to qualify.

Best Credit Union Loan: PenFed

APR: 8.99% to 17.99%

Loan amount: $600 to $50,000

Terms: 12 to 60 months

Why We Picked It

If you’re willing to join a credit union, PenFed’s personal loans have competitive rates and a range of loan amounts. Anyone can join by opening a savings account. The loans have no fees, except when you’re late on making a payment. Funding may take a little longer than some online lenders.

Pros

— No early payoff fees or prepayment penalties.

— No origination fee.

— Prequalification is available.

Cons

— Funding via direct deposit may take up to two business days.

— If your payment is over five days late, there is a late fee of $29.

— Membership is required.

How to Choose the Best Cosmetic Surgery Financing

“Before moving forward with a payment plan or financing solution, it’s important to determine whether your cosmetic care would be eligible for your financial savings program or covered by health insurance,” says Behm.

For example, if the procedure is considered reconstructive surgery to correct facial and body abnormalities caused by birth defects, injuries or diseases, it could be partially or fully covered. For example, a breast reduction for someone with a history of back problems may qualify for coverage.

If you have to pay out of pocket, before you shop lenders, shop medical providers, says Bruce McClary, spokesperson for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. “Shop around in the marketplace to see if what you’re being charged is competitive,” he says. Tools like Fair Health Consumer can tell you average pricing based on your area.

The next step is to look at your resources to see how you can pay for the cosmetic procedure. Are you able to use some of your personal savings? Can you tap into your available credit?

Lastly, put each of your cosmetic surgery financing options to the affordability test. “Be mindful about how payments are going to fit into your budget, and what is the long-term cost, including interest above and beyond the price of the procedure,” says McClary.

Regardless of which route you take, on-time payments are critical for protecting your credit score and avoiding late fees, says Behm.

[Read: Best Sign-up Bonus Credit Cards.]

How to Compare Plastic Surgery Loans

If you decide to take out a personal loan, follow these steps to find the best loan for your needs.

— Check your credit. Interest rates can vary considerably, and your approved rate will mostly depend on your credit score, says McClary. See where you stand before you shop for loans. The higher your score, the more likely you’ll qualify for the lower end of a lender’s APR range.

— See if you prequalify. If potential lenders have an option to check your rate without a hard credit check, go for it. It can give you some real numbers to compare. Just be mindful that you won’t know your official loan cost until you submit the full application.

— Look at rates and terms. “Make sure you’re keeping an eye on other types of fees you have to pay,” says McClary, such as origination fees. In addition, there may be terms and conditions that impact your repayment, like early payment penalties.

[Read: Best Personal Loans.]

Other Ways to Finance Cosmetic Surgery

Provider Payment Plans

Before taking on a loan or credit card, have a conversation with your provider. “Sometimes you can work out a plan in which you’re not charged interest on the amount you have to pay and payments can be split up in installments,” says McClary. Your doctor may expect faster resolution than you might be able to afford, however, meaning the minimum monthly payment could be higher than what it would be with a loan or credit card.

Medical Credit Cards

Specialized medical credit cards, like CareCredit, are designed for patients to cover their out-of-pocket expenses. Typically, you can apply in your provider’s office. These cards often offer deferred interest, which means if you don’t pay your balance within the promotional period, you’ll be charged retroactive interest. So, have a plan for paying off your balance before the promotional period ends.

Regular Credit Cards

Regular credit cards may be worth exploring to cover the cost of cosmetic procedures — especially if you have a high enough credit score to qualify for a 0% introductory APR offer, says McClary. “If there’s enough room in the credit line to cover the cost, it’s certainly a viable option.” These cards usually offer between 12 to 18 months of no interest, but then the regular APR will kick in. If you think you can make significant progress on the bill before the promotional period ends, you may save on borrowing costs.

[Read: Best 0% APR Credit Cards.]

Plastic Surgery Financing Options to Avoid

There are some types of borrowing you should try to avoid at all costs, says McClary. For example, drawing funds from your 401(k) or other retirement accounts. ‘”You’ll be weakening your financial position at a time in your life when you need the money the most,” he says.

Another risky option is borrowing against the equity in your home. “It may seem like a convenient pool of money, but there are serious consequences if you can’t pay as agreed — your home is on the line,” says McClary.

Should You Get Cosmetic Surgery Financing?

The answer depends on how important the surgery is to you and how borrowing will impact you going forward. Most importantly, don’t feel pressured into making a financing decision while you’re in the doctor’s office. Just as you shopped around to find the best doctor for your procedure, take the time to figure out which financing option is best for your financial health.

More from U.S. News

How to Get Preapproved for a Credit Card

How Often Can You Open New Credit Card Accounts?

What to Look for In Your Credit Card’s Terms and Conditions

Plastic Surgery Financing Options: 6 Best Loans for 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/07/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.