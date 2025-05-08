Yelp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $24.4 million. On…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $24.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The online business reviews company posted revenue of $358.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $352 million.

Yelp expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YELP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YELP

