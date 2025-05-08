Xponential Fitness: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 20 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The franchisor of boutique fitness brands posted revenue of $76.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.1 million.

