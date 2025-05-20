XP Inc.A: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — XP Inc.A (XP) on Tuesday reported earnings of $210.8 million in its…

SAO PAULO (AP) — XP Inc.A (XP) on Tuesday reported earnings of $210.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 39 cents.

The company posted revenue of $777.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $741 million.

