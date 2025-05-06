Xometry: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.1…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $151 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148.1 million.

